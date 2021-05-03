The Extra Point: Najee Harris' Character

Not only did the Steelers say they were excited about what Alabama running back Najee Harris did last year on the field, but off the field as well

The off-the field talk about Najee Harris in Pittsburgh definitely applies.

That the Steelers selected the former Alabama running back in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft surprised no one, but then the Steelers began to open up about why they did so and what really caught their attention about Harris.

A lot of it had do with Harris and his approach off the field, including his decision to hold off on the NFL last year and return to Alabama.

“Najee decided to stay in school and go back for his senior year, which is going against the trend in college football right now,” Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said. “He did that, and he won a national championship. Obviously, Alabama had a lot of great players, him being the sixth one taken in the first round, but he was a huge part of that.

"I think obviously that was done because he had ability, but he also made the decision that he was going back to try to win a championship, which they did.”

During his turn with reporters, Harris noted that he wasn't happy with his performance in 2019 even though he had rushed for 1,224 yards on 209 carries (5.9 yards per carry average) while adding 27 catches for 304 yards and 20 total touchdowns.

“Well, the decision was for me mainly because when I look at tape and film, I want to be satisfied with myself,” he said. “My junior year I was not satisfied with myself. There was a lot of things I felt like I needed to improve on and work on, me personally. …

“Was happy with what I put on film that year? No, I was not. I couldn’t say I was, so I wanted to go back and improve on all those things that I felt like I needed to work on.”

Harris rushed for 1,466 yards and became the all-time Crimson Tide rushing king, while also having 292 receiving yards and 30 total touchdowns. ’