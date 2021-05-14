Sports Illustrated home
The Extra Point: Prince, Basketball and Pancakes ... Need We Say More?

What do you say, shirts vs. blouses? Either way, Price would probably have bested you on the basketball court
It's Friday, so we're going to have a little fun heading into the weekend.

It's been more than five years since the world the musical genius Prince, who wowed viewers while performing in the rain during the Super Bowl XLI halftime show.

But Prince also played a lot of sports growing up including football, basketball, and baseball at Minneapolis's Bryant Junior High and then Central High School. He remained a fan of basketball, especially, and was known for occasionally attending games, sometimes incognito, and was known to still play every now and agin. 

Jon Wertheim recently wrote about how the rock legend is the one thing missing from this basketball season

He joined Madelyn Burke to recall the relationship Prince had with the game, and yes, about the famous skit about him on Chappelle's Show

For those who may not know, Chappelle’s Show premiered back in 2003 on Comedy Central, and for a while was the toast of cable television. 

The sketch is baed on a true story, and told by show regular Charlie Murphy (the older brother of Eddie). After a chance meeting with Prince in a club, Murphy and his friends are invited back to his home, but are later challenged to basketball game. 

Despite being 5-foot-3, Prince easily won the game and then served his guests pancakes.

Of course, Dave Chappelle played Prince, even though he was 6-foot without heels. (Prince reportedly loved the skit. The Timberwolves? Probably not so much). 

