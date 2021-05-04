The Extra Point: The Eagles are Rising with DeVonta Smith

One thing about former Alabama players DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson, neither has a problem dealing with a little adversity

As one would expect, it didn't take long for quarterback Jalen Hurts to connect with the player who classifies as being both his new receiver, and his old receiver, DeVonta Smith after the Philadelphia Eagles made him a first-round draft pick last week.

They obviously played together for a couple of years at Alabama.

“Jalen, that's my guy,” Smith told Philadelphia reporters after being drafted. “Been with him in my time at Alabama. Even when I was a recruit, he was the guy trying to get me to come to Alabama. That's my guy. I have a great relationship and I'm ready to work.”

Both know a few things about pressure and being surrounded by a lot of talent.

At one point, Alabama's quarterback room featured Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones. Similarly, the wide receiving corps included Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

“At practice and things you see those guys working hard and you see the things they do, and it just makes you want to get better and do better," Smith said. “You see somebody go out there and make a one-handed catch, you're like, Now I got to go out here and do something spectacular. You see those guys catch a slant, take it to the house, now you want to go do that.

“I mean, just seeing those guys be successful made you want to be successful and just made you want to work harder. Knowing that they're working hard, and they have your back, you just want to do the same and return the favor to them.”

Eagles fans, who are known for being anything but forgiving, are little nervous about Philadelphia selecting Alabama players with its first two picks in the draft with Smith and offensive lineman Landon Dickerson.

The concerns are Smith's size and Dickerson's durability.

But the upside of both is huge. That why in his draft grades, SI's Conor Orr was among those who liked that the Eagles didn't take the cautious approach:

"Kudos to the Eagles for not leaving Jalen Hurts without a shot in 2021. The DeVonta Smith and Landon Dickerson picks go a long way toward healing an increasingly veteran offensive line and diversifying a wide receiver corps that has been threadbare over the past two seasons.

"Dickerson, who is coming back from an ACL injury, represents the kind of high-upside injury bet that many teams made in the upper-middle rounds this year. While some won’t hit, Dickerson is a player who can operate at any position on the offensive line in a pinch, but right away will compete for a shot at guard."

Dickerson was the key addition for Alabama to land the Joe Moore Award as college football's best offensive line, and also won the Rimington Award as best center.

As for Smith, of all the names mentioned in this story, he's the only won to win a Heisman Trophy.