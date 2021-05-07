The Extra Point: What Steve Sarkisian Brought to Texas From Alabama

The task is simple, end Oklahoma's domination in the Big 12, but the key won't be his play-calling or offensive approach

Was Steve Sarkisian the best offensive coordinator in Alabama history?

Maybe. But that's a debate for another day.

There's no doubt he left his mark during both his stints with the Crimson Tide, and last year was behind the offense that captured just about every major award. The offensive coordinator even had a wide receiver win the Heisman Trophy.

Over the last two seasons, nine of his players were first-round draft picks. That included Mac Jones, who won the Crimson Tide's first Davey O'Brien Award as most outstanding quarterback in college football.

“He’s already a pro,” Sarkisian told Sports Illustrated last month for the article "What Makes Mac Jones Special."

“Prepares like an NFL quarterback, he’s been doing it. Understanding a game plan, which is very intricate in the National Football League, that will never be an issue with this guy. I mean, he’s going to put in the work, he’s going to prepare. He’s going to think like the coordinator and then ultimately he’s going to go execute the calls and the checks—he did it exactly like I would want him to.”

We decided to turn the tables a little bit about Sarkisian and his new job at Texas.

Although the state is always loaded with talent, the Longhorns haven't had a first-round draft pick since 2015 (defensive tackle Malcom Brown), and still haven't made the College Football Playoff.

Since it lost to Alabama for the 2009 title, Texas has had just one 10-win season. Even though it might have the most favorite conference setup among all the Power Five teams, the Big 12 has been absolutely dominated by Oklahoma.

Former NFL/college head coach and SI.com analyst Jim Mora touched upon what Sarkisian brings from Alabama that might get the Longhorns over that OU hump, and it's not play-calling:

"We’ve already seen him start to have an impact in the state of California, and I think he’ll probably broaden the footprint somewhat, but one of the keys with Steve is player development," Mora said. "Steve is going to really work hard at developing his players to be the best that they can be. He will take some diamonds in the rough, guys who are a bit raw but have a certain skillset, and he’ll develop that.

"I also think you’ll see him approach, scheming, working the offseason, game management, practice, player development from kind of an NFL model. I think that will help these players as they go forward."

