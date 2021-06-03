The Extra Point: What to Expect from Year 2 of Tua Tagovailoa in the NFL

Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano is listing the Miami quarterback as one of his fantasy sleepers for the 2021 season

The hype train appears to be back on track in South Florida, where Tua Tagovailoa is expected look more like the No. 5 pick in the NFL draft (2020) after coming off hip surgery during his final season at Alabama.

For example, Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano lists the Miami quarterback as one of his sleepers for 2021, and is recommending that he be selected in the later half of this year's fantasy drafts due to his potential for a breakout season.

But how much of an improvement should be expected?

AllDolphins posed that question and went looking for some projections.

Tagovailoa finished his rookie season with a 64.1 completion percentage, 11 touchdowns, five interceptions and a passer rating of 87.1 in his 10 appearances — nine starts and his NFL debut late in the Week 6 victory against the New York Jets.

He was 6-3 as a starter.

ESPN writer Mike Clay projected moderate improvement for Tua, with a 64.5 completion percentage, 23 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and passing totals good for a passer rating of 91.6.

That passer rating would have ranked 23rd in the NFL last season.

Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton, is much more optimistic: 351 of 509 passes (69 percent) for 4,102 yards with 28 touchdowns and nine interceptions, for a passer rating of 104.1.

That would have been good last year for ninth in the NFL, just ahead of Tom Brady's 102.2.

Dolphins fans are used to that kind of second-year range from their first-round quarterbacks. Dan Marino broke nearly every league record during his second season in 1984.

However, Ryan Tannehill posted an 81.7 passer rating in his second season in 2013 when he threw 24 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions.

Obviously, the more Tagovailoa looks like the former, the better the Dolphins will be.

