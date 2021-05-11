The Extra Point: Who Will Start First Between Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones?

Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson got most the attention going 1-2 in the 2021 NFL Draft, but after them which quarterback might get the first start?

Trey Lance, Justin Fields or Mac Jones?

As assumed going in, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson were the first two quarterbacks (and players) taken off the board during the 2021 NFL Draft.

But three other quarterbacks were taken shortly thereafter in Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones.

All three will be behind veteran signal callers in their new situations.

Between them, Lance went first, No. 3 to the San Francisco 49ers, who still have Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster. Complicated things, though, is that the team has Super Bowl aspirations.

The Bears and Giants agreed on an in-draft trade that gave Chicago the 11th-overall pick in exchange for the 20th and 164th pick in 2021 and a first and fourth-round pick in 2022. Chicago used the 11th pick to draft their quarterback of the future with the selection of Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears already have veteran passers Andy Dalton and Nick Foles on their roster.

Mac Jones, of course, dropped to No. 15 and the New England Patriots. More on him last this week ...

So, who will start first: Lance, Fields or Jones? Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg discussed with SI senior writer Albert Breer.

