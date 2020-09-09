The Saban Top 100: Ranking the Best Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era, No. 91-95

It was a key moment of Alabama’s 2009 season that’s frequently overlooked, but could have easily meant the difference between winning the Southeastern Conference and national championships or falling well short.

When starting weakside linebacker Dont’a Hightower was lost for his sophomore season with a major knee injury sustained against Arkansas, coaches had to make a decision about who would best fill the void despite the obvious risk of the player being overwhelmed. Granted, the Crimson Tide had eventual Butkus Award winner Rolando McClain in the middle, but if the one next to him was a liability there could have been a huge hole in the heart of the Alabama defense.