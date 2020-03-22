Bama Central
This Week With The Crimson Tide: March 23-29

Allie Wright

Even though there will be no sports, there’s still going to be a lot of activity on BamaCentral this week as we help you get through the ongoing shutdown.

We want to encourage everyone to be as safe as possible and please practice social distancing to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, here’s our rundown for this week:

Monday: We’re going to launch a new series, 25 lists of Top 25s. We’ll also have the latest installment of Joey Blackwell’s blog, The Beatless Beat Writer. Don't forget to check out the Daily Dose of Crimson Tide as well. 

Tuesday: Cary Clark will start a regular video series during which he’ll talk about things we’re hearing behind the scenes or some of the greatest Crimson Tide games ever played. Plus, Tyler Martin has a special guest for the All Things Bama podcast. We’ll also have the latest addition to the Saban Files, trying to put Alabama’s ongoing historic run under the coach into perspective.

Wednesday features the Crimson Corner commentary from Joey Blackwell. We’ll also have the latest Crimson Tikes cartoon, as well as the return of the stat pack – finding ways to explore Alabama football through numbers.

Thursday: For Jimmy Bank's Throwback Thursday, we will have a look back at what Coleman Coliseum was like before it was Coleman Coliseum. In conjunction, Joey Blackwell kicks off a new series that we promise you’ll want to check out. Christopher Walsh will have his regular video commentary, Just a Minute.

Recruiting takes center stage on Friday, beginning with Tyler Martin's Recruiting Corner. He'll have another edition of the All Things Bama podcast to get you ready for the weekend.

Talk of the Tide

The International Olympic Committee on Sunday said it is considering postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games

Christopher Walsh

2021 four-star safety Kaine Williams is announcing his decision on Monday at 2 p.m. Down to three schools: Alabama, Texas A&M, and LSU. Hard to get a read on this one, could see him committing to…

Tyler Martin

Finalists for ASWA girls basketball player of the year awards: 7A Sarah Ashlee Barker, Spain Park Aniya Hubbard, Hoover Amiya Payne, Hewitt-Trussville 6A Farrah Pearson, Hazel Green Kaitlin…

Christopher Walsh

Florida DB commitment Kamar Wilcoxson updates his recruitment. Still solid but others, including Alabama, in it until at least August.

John Garcia Jr

Hoping Ha Ha continues to play at a high level for my Cowboys!

Tyler Martin

CrimsonTikes

The NCAA Division 1 Committee will vote on eligibility relief for athletes on March 30.

Tyler Martin

Andy Kennedy is the new basketball coach at UAB. Home run hire for the Blazers.

Tyler Martin

Saints head coach Sean Payton has been diagnosed with the coronavirus: Payton is the first personal related to the NFL that has been diagnosed.

Joey Blackwell

Interim AD at UAH, Cade Smith, tested positive for coronavirus

Christopher Walsh

the 52nd Annual Alabama Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet originally scheduled for May 2, 2020 is postponed to Saturday, June 20.

Christopher Walsh