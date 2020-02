This Week With The Crimson Tide: February 10-16

This week’s Alabama athletics schedule:

Wednesday: Mens basketball at Auburn, Auburn, Ala., 6 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

Thursday: Softball vs Liberty in the St.Pete/ Clearwater Elite Invitational, Clearwater, Fla., 8:30 a.m.; Softball vs Washington, Clearwater, Fla., 3 p.m.

Friday- Saturday: Track and Field, Cross Country at Iowa State Classic in Ames Iowa, Texas Tech Shootout in Lubbock, Texas and Music City Invite in Vanderbilt, Tenn.

Friday: Softball vs USF, Clearwater, Fla., 9:30 a.m.; Softball vs UCLA, Clearwater, Fla., 3 p.m. (ESPNU); Baseball vs Northeastern, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. (SEC Net+); Gymnastics vs Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5:45 p.m. (SEC Net)

Saturday: Softball vs Oklahoma State, Clearwater, Fla., 9:30 a.m. (SEC Net); Baseball vs Northeastern, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12 p.m. (SEC Net+); Men’s Basketball vs LSU, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday-Monday: Men’s golf at Puerto Rico Classic, Rio Mar Beach, Puerto Rico

Sunday: Women’s tennis at USF, Tampa, Fla., 11 a.m.; Women’s basketball at Georgia, Athens, Ga., 12 p.m. (SEC Net); Baseball vs Northeastern, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m. (SEC Net+)