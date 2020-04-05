This Week with the Crimson Tide: April 6-12

This Week:

Monday: 25 list of Top 25s, a different version. Joey Blackwell will also give his latest installment of his blog, The Beatless Beat Writer

Tuesday: Cary L. Clark will bring his video series on some of the greatest Crimson Tide games ever played. We will also have the latest on the Saban Files as well as an All Things Bama Podcast with Tyler Martin.

Wednesday: Joey Blackwell brings us the Crimson Corner commentary. We will also have the latest edition of the stat pack plus an online postcard from Tuscaloosa.

Thursday: For Throwback Thursday Jimmy Bank will look at some of the books about Alabama football over the years. Joey Blackwell will have another story about Alabama legends with "Where are they now?" Christopher Walsh will have his weekly video commentary, Just a Minute.

Friday: Recruiting takes center stage with Tyler Martin's Recruiting Corner as well as another edition of the All Things Bama Podcast.