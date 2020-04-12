This Week With The Crimson Tide: April 13- April 19

Monday: Christopher Walsh will have a special Just A Minute commentary about Tua Tagavalioa, followed by an update on the latest rumors regarding the upcoming NFL draft. Joey Blackwell will take a look at the Alabama Basketball roster.

Tuesday: Cary L. Clark kicks take a look at some of the greatest Crimson Tide games ever played. We will also have the latest addition to the Saban Files and the latest All Things Bama podcast with Tyler Martin.

Wednesday: we will have full coverage of signing day, plus a Crimson Corner commentary from Joey Blackwell and another Postcard from Tuscaloosa. Christopher Walsh will have the latest installment of the stat pack as well.

Thursday: For Throwback Thursday, Jimmy Bank will have a look at John Forney, who was the "voice of the Crimson Tide football" for 29 years. Joey Blackwell will have another story on a Crimson Tide legend for this "Where are they now?" series, plus the latest installment of the Beatless Beat Writer blog.

Friday: Recruiting takes center stage with Tyler Martin's Recruiting Corner. He will also have the latest edition of the All Things Bama podcast. Christopher Walsh will have another top 25 list of some aspect of Crimson Tide football.

Anthony Sisco's Crimson Tikes will be a series this week, running from Sunday to Friday.