This Week with the Crimson Tide: Dec. 30, 2019-Jan. 5, 2020

It’s the final game week of the 2019 season, and final days of both the year and the 2010s decade.

We want to start by wishing everyone and their families a very Happy New Year.

Classes are about to restart at the University of Alabama, but first we have to wrap up the football season from here in Orlando.

We’ll continue our bowl coverage in addition to our regular features, and some special items including the final story in our Tale of the Coaching Tape series.

As for the various Crimson Tide teams, no one is in action until the bowl game.

Wednesday: Citrus Bowl, Alabama at Michigan, noon CT, ABC.

Thursday: Women's basketball, Alabama at LSU, 7:40 p.m., SEC Network

Friday-Sunday: Alabama is at the Tennessee Diving Invitational

Saturday: Men's basketball opens SEC play at Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN2.

Sunday: Women's basketball hosts South Carolina, 5 p.m. SEC Network