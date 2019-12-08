Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

This Week with the Crimson Tide, Dec. 9-15

Christopher Walsh

This week we’ll start looking at Alabama’s upcoming bowl game, plus also have a special series on many of the Crimson Tide’s winter and spring sports including baseball, softball and gymnastics.

With the early signing period coming up Dec. 18, we’ll also have a lot of recruiting coverage, and we can’t go into details yet but this is something you’re going to be seeing a lot more from us of moving forward.

Monday: We’ll announce the BamaCentral Athlete of the Week, which was a new feature we kicked off last week.

Tuesday: We’ll announce the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week.

This week’s Tale of the Coaching Tape will feature Nick Saban vs. Tom Osborne

Wednesday means the Crimson Corner with Joey Blackwell, and his latest take on what’s going on with Alabama Athletics.

Site historian Jimmy Bank leads our Throwback Thursday, plus we’ll have a couple of special guests on the All Things Bama podcast with Tyler Martin.

Christopher Walsh will have his weekly video commentary, Just a Minute, on Friday, and Tyler will have the Recruiting Corner on Saturday.

Alabama Athletics Schedule 

Men’s basketball is at Penn State on Saturday (1 p.m. CT, Big Ten Network)

Women’s basketball host North Carolina on Sunday (2 p.m., SEC Network+)

New BamaCentral Video/Audio Schedule

Sunday: This Week with the Crimson Tide (Allie Wright)

Monday: BamaCentral Athlete of the Week

Tuesday: BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Wednesday: Crimson Corner (Joey Blackwell)

Thursday: All Things Bama Podcast (Tyler Martin)

Friday: Just a Minute (Christopher Walsh)

Saturday: Recruiting Corner (Tyler Martin)

Comments

Talk of the Tide

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Christopher Walsh

Sports Illustrated Launches “SI All-American,” Honoring High School Athletes:

0
Christopher Walsh

‪Your Heisman Trophy finalists are LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields,…

0
Christopher Walsh

Former South Carolina QB Jake Bentley announced that he will transfer to Utah for his final season…

0
Christopher Walsh

The Maxwell Football Club announced the six finalists for the 2019 George Munger Collegiate Coach of…

0
Christopher Walsh

Hate to see this, he was having such a great season:…

0
Christopher Walsh

The 2019 Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year is ...

0
Christopher Walsh

Shaun Alexander will be presenting the Maxwell Award at the Home Depot Awards, so Alabama will at…

0
Christopher Walsh

Best guess: Alabama vs. Michigan in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.

0
Christopher Walsh

Think it’s pretty safe to say we’re looking at LSU-Oklahoma (Atlanta) and Clemson-Ohio State

0
Cary L. Clark

Basketball recruiting nugget: 6-3 senior shooting guard Detrick Reeves Jr. from Marion, Arkansas was…

0