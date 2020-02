This Week With The Crimson Tide: Feb. 24- March 1

Alabama Athletics Schedule:

Tuesday: Baseball vs UT-Martin, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. CT (SEC Net+); Men’s Basketball vs Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss., 8 p.m. (SEC Net)

Wednesday: Baseball vs Middle Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. (SEC Net+); Softball at UAB, Birmingham, Ala., 6 p.m.

Thursday: Women’s Basketball at Texas A & M, College Station, Texas, 6 p.m. (SEC Net)

Friday- Saturday: Track and Field, Cross Country vs SEC Indoor Championship, College Station, Texas

Friday: Baseball vs Harvard, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. (SEC Net+); Softball vs UT Arlington in the Easton Crimson Classic, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m.; Men’s Tennis at Florida, Gainesville, Fla., 4 p.m.; Women’s Tennis vs Florida, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m.; Softball vs Arizona, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m.; Soccer at UAB, Birmingham, Ala., 7 p.m.; Gymnastics vs Kentucky, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7:15 p.m. (SEC Net)

Saturday- Sunday: Swimming and Diving at Bulldog Invitational, Athens, Ga.

Saturday-Sunday Women’s Golf vs Florida State, Panama City, Fla.

Saturday: Rowing vs Eastern Michigan/Southern Methodist, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 9 a.m.; Softball vs UT Arlington, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m.; Baseball vs Harvard, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m.; Softball vs Arizona, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m.; Men’s Basketball vs South Carolina, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7:30 p.m. (SEC Net)

Sunday- Tuesday: Men’s Golf at Cabo Collegiate, Los Cabos, Mexico

Sunday: Baseball vs Harvard, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 11 a.m. (SEC Net+); Men’s Tennis at South Carolina, Columbia, S.C., 12 p.m.; Women’s Tennis vs South Carolina, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12 p.m.; Women’s Basketball vs Missouri, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12:40 p.m. (SEC Net+); Softball vs McNeese, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m.; Women’s Tennis vs Alcorn State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m.