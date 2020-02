This Week With The Crimson Tide: February 17-23

This week’s Alabama Athletics Schedule:

Sunday-Tuesday: Men’s Golf at Puerto Rico Classic, Rio Mar Beach, Puerto Rico

Monday-Tuesday: Women’s Golf vs Louisville in the Moon Golf Invitational, Melbourne, Fla.

Tuesday-Saturday: Swimming and Diving vs SEC Championship, Auburn, Ala.

Tuesday: Baseball vs Troy, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. CT (SEC Net+)

Wednesday: Baseball vs Alabama State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m., SEC Net+; Men’s Basketball vs Texas A & M, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. (SEC Net+)

Thursday: Women’s Basketball vs Florida, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m. (SEC Net+)

Friday-Saturday: Men’s Tennis vs Blue Gray National Tennis Classic, Montgomery, Ala.; Women’s Tennis vs Blue Gray National Tennis Classic, Montgomery, Ala.

Friday: Softball vs Wichita State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m.; Gymnastics at Florida, Gainesville, Fla., 5:00 p.m. (SEC Net); Softball vs Penn State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m.; Baseball at UNLV, Las Vegas, Nev; 8:05 p.m.

Saturday: Track and Field, Cross Country at Alex Wilson Invitational, South Bend, Ind.; Softball vs Louisville, Easton Bama Bash, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m.; Softball vs Penn State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m.; Baseball vs UNLV, Las Vegas, Nev., 4:05 p.m. Men’s Basketball vs Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss., 7:30 p.m. (SEC Net)

Sunday: Baseball at UNLV, Las Vegas, Nev. 12:05 p.m.; Women’s Basketball at Mississippi State, Starkville, Miss., 1 p.m. (SEC Net); Softball vs Louisville, Easton Bama Bash, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m.