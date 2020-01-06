This Week With the Crimson Tide: Jan. 6-12, 2020

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — We want to start with a shout-out to the law school, which starts classes on Monday, followed by the rest of the university this week.

Monday: Tua Tagovailoa is holding a press conference to announce is future plans, and we’ll have fill coverage. Joey Blackwell will have our SEC power rankings for men’s basketball plus we’ll also announce the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week.

Tuesday: We’ll announce the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Wednesday features our Crimson Corner commentary.

Throwback Thursday will have another basketball item from Jimmy Bank. Like usual, we’ll have the All Things Bama podcast with Tyler Martin.

Christopher Walsh will have his weekly video commentary, Just a Minute, on Friday, and Tyler will have the Recruiting Corner on Saturday.

Alabama’s schedule this week:

Men’s basketball host Mississippi State on Wednesday night at 6 p.m., SEC Network, and visits Kentucky on Saturday at 11 a.m., ESPN

Women’s basketball hosts Kentucky on Thursday at 7 p.m., SEC Network

Gymnastics opens its season Friday night at Auburn, 8 p.m.,

Meanwhile, the other winter and spring sports are getting under way as well.

Track and field is at the UAB Blazer Invitational on Friday

Men’s tennis hosts the Spring Shootout beginning Friday

Swimming and diving is at Florida State on Saturday