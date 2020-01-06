Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

This Week With the Crimson Tide: Jan. 6-12, 2020

Christopher Walsh

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — We want to start with a shout-out to the law school, which starts classes on Monday, followed by the rest of the university this week.

You’re going to start seeing some of the changes we’ve been talking about on BamaCentral, especially in our basketball and recruiting coverage, plus we want to invite everyone to join in and participate. In addition to having the ability to comment on each story and each page, there’s also our Talk of the Tide forum.

Monday: Tua Tagovailoa is holding a press conference to announce is future plans, and we’ll have fill coverage. Joey Blackwell will have our SEC power rankings for men’s basketball plus we’ll also announce the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week.

Tuesday: We’ll announce the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

Wednesday features our Crimson Corner commentary.

Throwback Thursday will have another basketball item from Jimmy Bank. Like usual, we’ll have the All Things Bama podcast with Tyler Martin.

Christopher Walsh will have his weekly video commentary, Just a Minute, on Friday, and Tyler will have the Recruiting Corner on Saturday.

Alabama’s schedule this week:

Men’s basketball host Mississippi State on Wednesday night at 6 p.m., SEC Network, and visits Kentucky on Saturday at 11 a.m., ESPN

Women’s basketball hosts Kentucky on Thursday at 7 p.m., SEC Network

Gymnastics opens its season Friday night at Auburn, 8 p.m.,

Meanwhile, the other winter and spring sports are getting under way as well.

Track and field is at the UAB Blazer Invitational on Friday

Men’s tennis hosts the Spring Shootout beginning Friday

Swimming and diving is at Florida State on Saturday 

Comments

Talk of the Tide

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Christopher Walsh

Alabama has called a press conference for 11 a.m. Monday regarding Tua Tagovailoa's future.…

Christopher Walsh

Telling Tweet. The decision isn’t an easy one:…

Cary L. Clark

The information I posted about the Ruggs brothers plans seemed to have changed. I received word…

Christopher Walsh

Sorry about the language (so warning), but this is funny:…

Christopher Walsh

Dylan Moses has added a Twitter account @dylandmoses, and he re-posted his announcement. Seems like…

Cary L. Clark

Further info on Kevonte Ruggs, OLB and brother of Henry Ruggs III: My understanding is Ruggs WILL…

Cary L. Clark

A source tells me Ty Perine has battled a hamstring issue which led to Mike Bernier punting better…

Christopher Walsh

Conferences that keep complaining about the playoff so far in bowl games, Pac-12 4-3, Big Ten 4-5…

Christopher Walsh

Lane Kiffin announced the hiring of three assistant coaches, former Maryland coach D.J. Durkin,…

Christopher Walsh

It didn't outdraw the Rose Bowl, but got pretty close ...…