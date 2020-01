This Week With The Crimson Tide: January 13-19

This week's Alabama Schedule:

Wednesday: Men's Basketball vs Auburn, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 8 p.m. CT (ESPN2)

Friday: Gymnastics vs Oklahoma, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7:45 p.m.; Track & Field, Cross Country at Samford Invitational, Birmingham, Ala.

Saturday: Men's Basketball vs Missouri, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2:30 p.m. (SEC Net); Swimming and Diving vs Montevallo, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 10 a.m.; Men's Tennis vs UAB, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m.; Men's Tennis vs Chattanooga, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m.

Sunday: Women's Tennis vs Kennesaw State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 11 a.m.; Women's Tennis vs Alabama A & M, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m.