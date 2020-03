This Week With The Crimson Tide: March 9-15

an hour ago

Alabama Athletics Schedule:

Monday- Wednesday: Swimming and Diving vs NCAA Zone B Diving Championship, Athens, Ga.

Tuesday: Baseball at UAB, Birmingham, Ala., 6 p.m. CT

Wednesday: Men’s Basketball vs Tennessee in the 2020 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament, Nashville, Tenn., 12 p.m. (SEC Net)

Thursday: Softball vs BYU in the T-town Showdown, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: Track and Field Cross Country vs NCAA Indoor Championship, Albuquerque, N.M.

Friday: Softball vs Texas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m.; Baseball vs Missouri, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. (SEC Net+); Gymnastics at Elevate the Stage, Birmingham, Ala., 6 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: Rowing vs Cardinal Invitational, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Saturday: Women’s Tennis vs Auburn, Auburn, Ala., 12 p.m.; Baseball vs Missouri, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 2 p.m. (SEC Net+); Softball vs Bryant, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m.

Sunday: Baseball vs Missouri, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 12 p.m. (SEC Net+); Men’s Tennis vs Auburn, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m.; Softball vs Texas, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1 p.m.