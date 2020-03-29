This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 30-April 5

This week's BamaCentral Schedule:

Monday: We will continue our new series, 25 list of Top 25s. We will also have the latest installment of Joey Blackwell's blog, The Beatless Beat Writer. Don't forget to check in for your daily dose of Crimson Tide, which will continue until everyday sports resume.

Tuesday: Cary L. Clark with continue his video series during which he will talk about things we are hearing behind the scenes of some of the greatest Crimson Tide games ever. We will also have the latest edition of the Saban files as well as the latest All Things Bama podcast with Tyler Martin.

Wednesday: Joey Blackwell will have another edition of Crimson Corner as well as the latest Crimson Tikes Cartoon. We will bring you the latest edition of the stat pack- finding new ways to explore Alabama football through numbers, as well as another online postcard from Tuscaloosa.

Thursday: Jimmy Bank will take a look at the 1986 Alabama Baseball team during Throwback Thursday. Joey Blackwell will have another story from a former Crimson Tide legend during his piece "Where are they now?" Christopher Walsh will have his regular video commentary, Just a Minute.

Friday: Recruiting takes the center stage during Tyler Martin's Recruiting Corned. He will also have another edition of the All Things Bama Podcast.