Top Alabama Offensive Performances in the NFL: Week 12

Julio Jones - 5 catches, 68 yards - Despite being forced off the field due to injury in the second half, Jones still managed to put together a strong performance. His condition will be one to monitor going forward.

Calvin Ridley - 6 receptions, 85 yards, TD - Ridley has a solid performance in the midst of his up and down second year season. Coming up next is another matchup against New Orleans, where just three weeks ago Ridley recorded only 3 catches for 28 yards.

Derrick Henry - 19 carries, 159 yards, 2 TD - Henry has now recorded over 150 yards in back to back games, highlighted by a 74 yards run where he shrugged off tackles, stiff armed opponents, and outraced the rest en route to the end zone. Up next is a game against the Colts.