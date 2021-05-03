What an Alabama-Only NFL Depth Chart Might Look Like

The Crimson Tide has so many players in the NFL that some big names would have a hard time making an Alabama-only roster of 53

As of this morning, there are approximately 80 University of Alabama football players in the NFL.

The disclaimer in that sentence is there because rosters are very much in flux. Free agents are coming and going, drafted players are all unsigned, and a handful are on injured reserve.

But yeah, there are so many Crimson Tide players in the league that it's essentially the same as the scholarship roster limit at the collegiate level (85), even though the league only allow 53 per team.

It begs the question: So what could an NFL team depth chart look like with only former Crimson Tide players?

Here you go, and please remember for every player you might say "But what about ..." someone else would have to be cut.

Offense

QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, Jalen Hurts

RB: Derrick Henry, Najee Harris, Josh Jacobs, Mark Ingram II

WR (X): Julio Jones, DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs III

WR (Y): Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy

WR (Z): Calvin Ridley, Jaylen Waddle

RB/WR: Kenyan Drake

TE: O.J. Howard, Irv Smith Jr.

LT: Cam Robinson, Jonah Williams

LG: Alex Leatherwood

C: Ryan Kelly, Bradley Bozeman

RG: Landon Dickerson, D.J. Fluker

RT: Jedrick Wills Jr., Andre Smith

Defense

DE: Jonathan Allen, Raekwon Davis

NG: Quinnen Williams, Da'Ron Payne, Jarran Reed

DE: Dalvin Tomlinson, A-Shawn Robinson, Christian Barmore

ILB: Dont’a Hightower, Reggie Ragland

ILB: C.J. Mosley, Rashaan Evans

OLB: Ryan Anderson, Terrell Lewis

OLB: Christian Miller/Anfernee Jennings

CB: Marlon Humphrey, Trevon Diggs

CB: Patrick Surtain II, Dre Kirkpatrick

S: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Landon Collins

S: Eddie Jackson, Xavier McKinney, Ronnie Harrison

Special teams

P/K: J.K. Scott

LS: Cole Mazza

Totals

Offense: 26

Defense: 25

Special teams: 2

Practice squad: AJ McCarron, Damien Harris, Deonte Brown, Ross Pierschbacher, Isaiah Buggs, Da'Shawn Hand, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Mark Barron (FA), Reuben Forster (FA), Levi Wallace

Seriously, how good would that team be?