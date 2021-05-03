What an Alabama-Only NFL Depth Chart Might Look Like
As of this morning, there are approximately 80 University of Alabama football players in the NFL.
The disclaimer in that sentence is there because rosters are very much in flux. Free agents are coming and going, drafted players are all unsigned, and a handful are on injured reserve.
But yeah, there are so many Crimson Tide players in the league that it's essentially the same as the scholarship roster limit at the collegiate level (85), even though the league only allow 53 per team.
It begs the question: So what could an NFL team depth chart look like with only former Crimson Tide players?
Here you go, and please remember for every player you might say "But what about ..." someone else would have to be cut.
Offense
QB: Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, Jalen Hurts
RB: Derrick Henry, Najee Harris, Josh Jacobs, Mark Ingram II
WR (X): Julio Jones, DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs III
WR (Y): Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy
WR (Z): Calvin Ridley, Jaylen Waddle
RB/WR: Kenyan Drake
TE: O.J. Howard, Irv Smith Jr.
LT: Cam Robinson, Jonah Williams
LG: Alex Leatherwood
C: Ryan Kelly, Bradley Bozeman
RG: Landon Dickerson, D.J. Fluker
RT: Jedrick Wills Jr., Andre Smith
Defense
DE: Jonathan Allen, Raekwon Davis
NG: Quinnen Williams, Da'Ron Payne, Jarran Reed
DE: Dalvin Tomlinson, A-Shawn Robinson, Christian Barmore
ILB: Dont’a Hightower, Reggie Ragland
ILB: C.J. Mosley, Rashaan Evans
OLB: Ryan Anderson, Terrell Lewis
OLB: Christian Miller/Anfernee Jennings
CB: Marlon Humphrey, Trevon Diggs
CB: Patrick Surtain II, Dre Kirkpatrick
S: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Landon Collins
S: Eddie Jackson, Xavier McKinney, Ronnie Harrison
Special teams
P/K: J.K. Scott
LS: Cole Mazza
Totals
Offense: 26
Defense: 25
Special teams: 2
Practice squad: AJ McCarron, Damien Harris, Deonte Brown, Ross Pierschbacher, Isaiah Buggs, Da'Shawn Hand, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Mark Barron (FA), Reuben Forster (FA), Levi Wallace
Seriously, how good would that team be?
