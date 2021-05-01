What They Were Saying After Day 2 of Alabama's Record-Setting 2021 NFL Draft

While the Philadelphia Eagles couldn't contain their excitement about Landon Dickerson, the New England Patriots made the rest of the NFL look foolish again by trading up to land Christian Barmore

The Philadelphia Eagles had a very simple message for former Alabama offensive lineman Landon Dickerson on Friday night: No more cartwheels.

At least not until he's been completely cleared from the medical staff after having knee surgery roughly five months ago, and then he still might want to think twice about.

"We know we're going to have to hold him back a little bit," Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman said during a press conference late Friday night.

After having six first-round selections on Thursday night, trying the NFL record for the most in a single draft, Alabama had two more in the second round.

Both were linemen. Dickerson and defensive lineman Christian Barmore were chosen 37th and 38th overall, respectively, by the Eagles and New England Patriots.

Overall, set an NFL draft record with the most selections, eight, in the first 50 picks, with 12 to spare. It set another one with the most picks from a single school in the first two rounds of a single draft since the common draft era began in 1967.

"There was an excitement in the building," Roseman said about drafting Dickerson, who on Pro Day did cartwheels behind quarterback Mac Jones during a nationally-televised interview.

"We think this is a special player, special person."

The plan for the Eagles is to play Dickerson in the interior, probably at guard first, but team officials couldn't help but rave about adding the Rimington Award winner to the roster. One called him a culture-changing selection.

"The versatility of him is really outstanding," head coach Nick Sirianni said.

As for his injury history, Roseman noted that he had been thoroughly checked out by the Eagles' medical team, and that "The guys with [medical] fails, we don't touch."

As for the Patriots, there were reports that other teams viewed Baltimore (where Ozzie Newsome is still in the front office) passing on Barmore twice late in the first round was an indicator that they should stay away.

That theory got completely blown up when New England traded up to take him.

“That’s pretty unusual to get the first defensive tackle to be drafted at that point — the first interior defensive lineman to be drafted at that point in the draft,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “So, we traded up, felt good about acquiring that and look forward to working with Christian. He’s played a number of different positions in Coach Saban’s defense and worked pretty much across the front from five-technique. Obviously, as we talked about with Mac [Jones] yesterday, comes from a great program, has been very well-coached and look forward to working with him.”

New England ranked 26th in the league stopping the run last season. Improving in that area has been a priority.

Barmore will likely have specialized role at first, but could potentially become the first three-down defensive lineman in the middle of New England’s front seven since Vince Wilfork left the team in 2014.

That's how important the pick was for the Patriots.

“He’s shown good ability as a pass rusher,” Belichick said. “Again, that’s a high-quality, high level of football in the SEC. He’s rushed from across the front. He has a good knack, good instincts and good quickness for his size to be able to do that and can play with length in the running game.

“He hasn’t played a ton of football. I think he played around 25-to-30 percent last year in ’19 and then this past year, maybe a little over 50 percent playtime in his total number of snaps and all. Obviously, he practices against good players, guys like (Alex) Leatherwood and (Landon) Dickerson, (Jedrick) Wills last year, guys like that who were drafted high in the draft. So, he sees those guys every day and has worked against a lot of good offensive linemen in the SEC. He’s been a productive player for Alabama. More so this year than in ’19.”

Landon Dickerson

As for where he plays for the Eagles – center or guard – doesn’t care.

“I started all five positions on the offensive line,” he said. “My role is whatever coach thinks, whatever position I need to be in to make the team better, that’s the position I’m going to serve no matter where it is on the offensive line or on the depth chart.”

His position coach will be Jeff Stoutland, who coached at Alabama before arriving in Philadelphia on Chip Kelly’s staff in 2013.

Dickerson and Stoutland had some conversations during the pre-draft process.

“We had good meetings throughout that,” said Dickerson. “I love coach Stoutland, he has an Alabama background, great dude. I look forward to getting coached by him.

"Kind of like the same thing I said earlier, my role is to do whatever I can to make this team better no matter what it is, no matter what position, wherever coach thinks I can serve best and make this team better, that’s my goal.” — Eagle Maven

Christian Barmore

Although Barmore doesn't necessarily fill a huge need inside, his talent likely intrigued Belichick enough to make the move. The Patriots run defense was abysmal in 2020, but free agent additions Davin Godchaux, Henry Anderson, Montravius Adams as well as returning players Lawrence Guy and Deatrich Wise appeared to be enough to solve that problem. Despite that, Barmore was too talented to pass up.

And it's not hard to see why. Barmore was a disruptive force during his time with the Crimson Tide, showcasing solid run-stuffing skills as well as an ability to penetrate and make plays in the backfield. Barmore had 10 career sacks, including eight in 2020 as part of the national champion defense. — Paul Perillo, Patriots.com

Did you notice?

• Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated had the following about the Eagles selecting Devonta Smith: Eagles GM Howie Roseman’s read was correct: New York would have taken DeVonta Smith with the 11th pick, I’m told. (The Patriots in 2010 are one example of how it doesn’t always go that way. They leapfrogged the Ravens to take Rob Gronkowski that year, but the Ravens had actually failed Gronkowski on his physical. I’d say New England was O.K. with the deal anyway.) The truth on Smith is that, really, the weight issue was the only one teams had about the Heisman winner. He was completely clean otherwise. “We asked all the SEC guys who the best player they played against was over the last couple months,” said one rival NFC exec. “All of them, every one, said DeVonta. And the Bama guys all said, ‘He’s the best football player I’ve ever been around.’ ”

• Even though they weren't selected in the first round, both linemen will do pretty well financially. Dickerson is slated get a four-year deal for $8,656,673, with a signing bonus of $3,655,762, and Barmore will land $8,522,242 ($3,557,994 bonus).

• The player who might be happiest with Barmore's addition is former Crimson Tide standout Dont'a Hightower, who opted out last season. Tweeted former Patriots linebacker turned ESPN personality Tedy Bruschi: "LBs for the @Patriots are going to love the Christian Barmore selection. Great player."

• Belichick said on the Patriots' draft-room video, there's "a lot of Tides here." Per ESPN, over the years he's drafted 12 players who had Nick Saban as a college coach. It's the most players selected by a pro-college coach combo during the common draft era.

• Coming into the draft the team that had gone the longest without selecting a Crimson Tide player had been Philadelphia, although that's a misleading statistic. Last year, of course, the Eagles added Jalen Hurts out of Oklahoma, although the quarterback transferred after earning his degree. They previously hadn't drafted an Alabama player since wide receiver Freddie Milons in 2002. The longest drought now is by the Chiefs and Chargers in 2013.

• Like the Patriots, the Eagles took Crimson Tide players with their first and second picks this year. That had only happened three times before during the common draft era, and by two other teams. Per the Bama in the NFL Database, Washington took Jonathan Allen and Ryan Anderson in 2017, and Miami did it twice, last year with Tua Tagovailoa and Raekwon Davis, and in 1980 with Don McNeal and Dwight Stephenson.

• The last five Crimson Tide players drafted by the Raiders have all been first-round selections (Rolando McClain 2010, Amari Cooper 2015, Josh Jacobs 2019, Henry Ruggs III 2020, Alex Leatherwood 2021).

• Barmore told Patriots reporters that New England was his favorite team growing up. "My favorite college team was Alabama, so I love dominance. It's like the same program, just in the NFL. I love winners."

• Tweet of the night for Crimson Tide fans?

Christopher Walsh's notes column All Things CW appears weekly on BamaCentral+ and on special occasions like the NFL Draft