Zhe Zhou is this Week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
Joey Blackwell
Alabama senior men's tennis player Zhe Zhou is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 2.
Zhou is now 7-0 on the season in dual match singles play, leading the team to a 6-2 overall record so far this season.
A native of Tianjin, China, Zhou won his most-recent match Sunday afternoon against Vlad Lobak of Minnesota 7-6 (3), 6-1.
The Crimson Tide fell to the Golden Gophers overall, 4-3.
Also considered:
1. Jaden Shackelford (men's basketball, freshman)
- Recorded 28 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Alabama's 82-78 loss Saturday to Arkansas
2. Ariyah Copeland (women's basketball, junior)
- Registered 11 points and five rebounds in the Crimson Tide's 57-56 victory over Ole Miss on Sunday
3. Tamara Clark (track and field, junior)
- Won the gold in the women's 60-meter dash with a time of 7.30 at the Indiana University Relays
- Also placed first with the rest of her team in the women's 4x400-meter relay
Weekly Winners of the Spring Semester
Week 1: Jerry Jeudy
Week 2: Jasmine Walker
Week 3: Herbert Jones
Week 4: Kira Lewis, Jr.
Week 5: Zhe Zhou