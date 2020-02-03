Bama Central
Zhe Zhou is this Week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Joey Blackwell

Alabama senior men's tennis player Zhe Zhou is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 27-Feb. 2.

Zhou is now 7-0 on the season in dual match singles play, leading the team to a 6-2 overall record so far this season.

A native of Tianjin, China, Zhou won his most-recent match Sunday afternoon against Vlad Lobak of Minnesota 7-6 (3), 6-1.

The Crimson Tide fell to the Golden Gophers overall, 4-3.

091418_MTE_FourFall_RS2644
Alabama Athletics

Also considered:

1. Jaden Shackelford (men's basketball, freshman)

  • Recorded 28 points, seven rebounds and three assists in Alabama's 82-78 loss Saturday to Arkansas

2. Ariyah Copeland (women's basketball, junior)

  • Registered 11 points and five rebounds in the Crimson Tide's 57-56 victory over Ole Miss on Sunday

3. Tamara Clark (track and field, junior)

  • Won the gold in the women's 60-meter dash with a time of 7.30 at the Indiana University Relays
  • Also placed first with the rest of her team in the women's 4x400-meter relay

Weekly Winners of the Spring Semester

Week 1: Jerry Jeudy

Week 2: Jasmine Walker

Week 3: Herbert Jones

Week 4: Kira Lewis, Jr.

Week 5: Zhe Zhou

Question of the day (and no, we’ve never heard of it): https://twitter.com/emilypitek/status/1224082738946416641?s=21

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Something that won't get near the attention it deserves: John McDaid has been named the coordinator of officials for the SEC and Sun Belt. He replaces Steve Shaw, who recently became the national…

Christopher Walsh

Alabama has three signees on SI All-American’s 2nd-Team Defense. Tim Smith, Chris Braswell, and Drew Sanders. https://www.si.com/college/recruiting/football/si-all-american-second-team-defense

Tyler Martin

My radio friends from Huntsville, Steve Moulton & Drew DeArmond of ESPN 97.7 the Zone, reminded the Twitterverse of native son Reggie Ragland's accolades: Check list for @reggieragland. …

Cary L. Clark

Congrats to Reggie Ragland, and I can't help but think of this guy a little too: https://s3-us-west-2.amazonaws.com/maven-user-photos/alabama/community/0xZWGM9jokGMLBpgi511nQ/Nag3kOxZIk683wVAbxnxeQ …

Christopher Walsh

Alabama’s first opponent is shaking up its coaching staff: https://twitter.com/pinata_trump/status/1224081643448782849?s=21

Christopher Walsh

‪Former Alabama linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) started the Super Bowl for the Chiefs‬

Christopher Walsh

Alabama has offered in-state DE Jeremiah Williams. He plays alongside another Crimson Tide target 4-star DT Tim Keenan at Ramsay High School in Birmingham.

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs was the runner-up for the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He finished second to Kyler Murray.

Christopher Walsh

Another honor for Derrick Henry: https://twitter.com/jwyattsports/status/1223734695017570304?s=21

Christopher Walsh