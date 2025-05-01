Does Alabama Football Have Enough Money to Keep Up With Texas? The Joe Gaither Show
Lets have a blast on a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss the Texas Longhorns roster and the reports that it's roster is making $40 million in 2025. The program goes into several college football tangents before discussing Alabama's newest basketball transfer.
The show opens by paying respects to Miss Annette Sanderson, the wife of former Alabama basketball coach Wimp Sanderson as she passed away on Wednesday.
The program then moves into college football and marvels over the reports that the Longhorns NIL is almost $40 million. Is the roster worth it? Is Steve Sarkisian in a national championship or bust situation? The program discusses how Alabama stacks up financially and divulges into deciding which programs are really blue bloods in college football.
After discussing football we look at the Crimson Tide's newest basketball player in Keitenn Bristow from Tarleton State. What does this mid-major player add to Alabama's roster?
