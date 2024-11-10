2024 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 11
Welcome to Week 11 Power Rankings where nothing matters except what happens in between the white lines. No preseason rankings, recruiting talent composites or programmatic expectations are accounted for, the only formula is wins and losses as we dissect college football's top conference.
Another week of Southeastern Conference games gives us new information to consider as we enter the home stretch of the season. The conference championship picture is starting to take shape as two teams will battle in Atlanta for the right to claim the SEC title.
The Ole Miss Rebels won a big home game, the Missouri Tigers survived a scare in a rivalry game and Alabama throttled its opponent in a playoff eliminator matchup. So let's dive into the new week's rankings.
1. Texas (↑1) (8-1, 4-1)
Texas QB Quinn Ewers was operating at 100 mph against the Florida Gators. His 333 yards and 5 touchdowns helped the Longhorns cruise to a 49-17 victory.
2. Tennessee (↑2) (8-1, 5-1)
Tennessee starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava left the game with injury but the Volunteers didn't miss a beat. Tennessee dominated Mississippi State 33-14 to keep themselves in the conference championship picture.
3. Texas A&M (-) (7-2, 5-1)
The Aggies enjoyed an off week after losing to South Carolina last week. Texas A&M welcomes New Mexico State this coming week to College Station.
4. Ole Miss (↑4) (8-2, 4-2)
The Rebels got the best win of the week by beating Georgia 28-10 in Oxford. Ole Miss held the Dawgs to just 59 yards rushing and shut down the Georgia offense after the opening drive to secure a much needed victory for Lane Kiffin.
5. Alabama (↑1) (6-2, 3-2)
The Crimson Tide went into Baton Rouge and dismantled LSU from bell to bell, winning 42-10 to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Quarterback Jalen Milroe rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns to secure the victory.
6. Georgia (↓5) (6-2, 4-2)
The Bulldogs went to Oxford and ran a strong opening script, however that's where the offense ended for Georgia as Ole Miss upset the Dawgs 28-10. Quarterback Carson Beck threw an interception and lost a fumble as his hard times continued.
7. South Carolina (↑2) (6-3, 4-3)
The Gamecocks went into Nashville and put up over 400 yards of offense while winning their third game in a row. South Carolina's Rocket Sanders took 15 carries for 126 yards and two scores.
8. LSU (↓3) (6-3, 3-2)
The Tigers had a week off to prepare, but it didn't matter as they were thumped by Alabama 42-13 to virtually end LSU's hopes at making the College Football Playoff.
9. Missouri (↑1) (7-2, 3-2)
The Missouri defense shouldered the load in Columbia as the Tigers beat Oklahoma 30-23 to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Missouri utilized backup quarterback Drew Pyne who passed for 143 yards and three scores for the big win.
10. Vanderbilt (↓3) (6-4, 3-3)
The Commodores have been the conference darlings, but struggled against South Carolina, converting just 6-of-13 on third down and only scoring once on offense losing 28-7.
11. Oklahoma (-) (5-5, 1-5)
The Sooners lost a heartbreaker in its renewed rivalry game against Missouri. Oklahoma turned the ball over four times, including one late that doomed their efforts, falling 30-23.
12. Arkansas (-) (5-4, 3-3)
The Razorbacks enjoyed the week off after losing to Ole Miss last week. Arkansas will take on Texas in Austin next week.
13. Florida (-) (4-5, 2-4)
The Gators went to Austin banged up from last week's game against the Georgia Bulldogs. Unfortunately, Florida never could get things going losing to Texas 49-17 after being shut out in the first half.
14. Auburn (-) (3-6, 1-5)
The Auburn Tigers enjoyed an off weekend and will look to try to get back in the win column next week as they'll host the UL Monroe Warhawks.
15. Kentucky (-) (3-6, 1-6)
The Wildcats enjoyed an off week to try to reset. Kentucky will look to end a four-game losing streak next week as they host Murray State.
16. Mississippi State (-) (2-8, 0-6)
The Bulldogs couldn't make it two wins in a row as they went to Knoxville and were hammered 33-14. Mississippi State couldn't break the 100-yard passing mark, making the offense an uphill battle all evening.