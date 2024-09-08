2024 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 2
Are all the warm fuzzy feelings you got in Week 1 gone or did your team dominate the second week in such a way that you're dreaming of Atlanta in January for the College Football Playoff National Championship? Welcome to Week 2 Power Rankings
Welcome to Week 2 Power Rankings where nothing matters except what happens in between the white lines. No preseason rankings, recruiting talent composites or programmatic expectations are accounted for, the only formula is wins and losses as we dissect college football's top conference.
Week 2 saw the Texas Longhorns claim the best win in the SEC as they went into the Big House and dismantled the Michigan Wolverines. Tennessee impressed in the league's other top-25 matchup by decimating the NC State Wolfpack making the Southeastern Conference look strong on the national stage.
1. Texas (↑3) (2-0)
The Longhorns went to Michigan and turned the Wolverines over three times on their way to a 31-12 victory. Quinn Ewers threw three touchdowns and served the defending national champions their first loss of the season.
2. Georgia (↓1) (2-0)
Carson Beck threw five touchdown passes to five different receivers as the Georgia Bulldogs dismissed Tennessee Tech 48-3 to move to 2-0. It wasn't all about the offense for Georgia as the Bulldog defense held the Golden Eagles to just 134 yards of offense.
3. Tennessee (↑4) (2-0)
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson took 20 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns as the Volunteers bulldozed NC State 51-10. The Volunteer defense served as the star of the show, holding the Wolfpack to just 143 yards of offense.
4. Vanderbilt (↓2) (2-0)
The Commodores shut out Alcorn State 55-0 on Saturday for the program's second win in two weeks. Four different ball carriers combined for 228 yards and four scores on the ground. Those that bet the Vanderbilt "over" 2.5 wins for the year have 10 chances now to hit as Coach Clark Lea has the 'Dores moving in the right direction.
5. Ole Miss (↑2) (2-0)
The Rebels took down MTSU 52-3 behind 377 Jaxson Dart passing yards and four Harry Parrish Jr. touchdown runs. Ole Miss hasn't been challenged yet but has handled both opponents 128-3 through two weeks.
6. Alabama (↓3) (2-0)
The Crimson Tide turned a 1-point fourth quarter lead into a 26-point victory over the South Florida Bulls. Alabama's defense held the Bulls to just 2-18 on third down, allowing the Crimson Tide offense plenty of chances to break the game open.
7. Oklahoma (↓1) (2-0)
Houston outgained Oklahoma 318-252 on Saturday night, but the 16-12 final score, in favor of the Sooners, is ultimately what matters. Oklahoma moves to 2-0 and gains assurances that off season defense hype looks to rooted in reality.
8. South Carolina (↑5) (2-0, 1-0)
The first SEC win of the year goes to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks as they dominated Kentucky 31-6. South Carolina held Kentucky to just 44 yards passing as they move to the top of the conference standings.
9. Missouri (-) (2-0)
The Missouri Tigers are off to a 2-0 start, but haven't played anyone of significance so far. Beating Buffalo 38-0 clears the Week 2 hurdle, however, keeps the Tigers on the path to achieving their goals.
10. LSU (↑6) (1-1)
The Tigers put last week's heartbreaking loss to USC by beating Nicholls 44-21. Garrett Nussmier threw six touchdown passes with three going to star receiver Kyren Lacy. LSU has a chance to keep climbing with an SEC game against South Carolina on deck.
11. Arkansas (-) (1-1)
The Razorbacks left everything on the field on Saturday, losing to Oklahoma State 39-31 in two overtimes on the road. While the power rankings didn't give the Hogs much credit for its Week 1 victory, it's the Week 2 grit that keeps them from falling despite incurring the loss.
13. Texas A&M (↑1) (1-1)
The Aggies got a much-needed win after struggling in the opening week against Notre Dame. 52-10 on the scoreboard is impressive but what does beating McNeese State really mean for first year head coach Mike Elko?
14. Auburn (↓4) (1-1)
Tigers quarterback Peyton Thorne threw four interceptions as Auburn lost to California 21-14 at home on Saturday. The performance on the heels of offseason offensive hype leaves a deflating feeling around the Auburn program that's desperately seeking to build a foundation under Hugh Freeze.
15. Florida (-) (1-1)
Florida kicked off the DJ Lagway era with a 45-7 over the Samford Bulldogs. Lagway looked impressive, but beating Samford wasn't enough to shake the uncertainty in Gainesville. Florida looks for a real win to boost its confidence when playing Texas A&M next week.
16. Mississippi State (↓4) (1-1)
It was a tale of two halves for the Bulldogs as Mississippi State trailed 27-3 at halftime against Arizona State this weekend. The Bulldogs furiously fought back, but ultimately came up short, losing 30-23. We'll need a greater sample size before deciding what these Bulldogs will be under first year head coach Jeff Lebby.