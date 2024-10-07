2024 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 6
Welcome to Week 6 Power Rankings where nothing matters except what happens in between the white lines. No preseason rankings, recruiting talent composites or programmatic expectations are accounted for, the only formula is wins and losses as we dissect college football's top conference.
Three SEC top-10 teams went down as the conference saw Alabama, Tennessee and Missouri all upset. The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels bounced back from their losses last week, while the Texas Longhorns sat at home on an bye week.
Let's rank the conference heading into Week 7.
1. Texas (↑2) (5-0, 1-0)
The Longhorns move back on top by default as they enjoyed an off week. They'll face Oklahoma in the annual Red River Rivalry next week as they look to stay unbeaten.
2. Georgia (↑2) (4-1, 2-1)
The Bulldogs methodically handled its business by beating Auburn 31-13. Georgia's Carson Beck completed nearly 80-percent of his passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns to get the program back on track after losing in Tuscaloosa.
3. Texas A&M (↑5) (5-1, 3-0)
The Aggies appear to have put its opening week's loss to Notre Dame behind them as they've now won five in a row. Texas A&M never let Missouri fathom victory as they dominated the Tigers 41-10 to move to the top spot in the conference standings.
4. Tennessee (↓2) (4-1, 1-1)
The Volunteers failed to score on their final possession as they came up short to Arkansas 19-14. Nico Iamaleava was held to just 154 yards passing and didn't throw a touchdown as Tennessee's offense just didn't look the same as in weeks past.
5. Alabama (↓4) (4-1, 1-1)
The Crimson Tide went to Music City and couldn't stop a single note as Diego Pavia orchestrated the biggest win in Vanderbilt history this weekend, winning 40-35. Alabama allowed 166 rushing yards as Vanderbilt held the ball for 42 minutes on their way to the upset.
6. Ole Miss (↑4) (5-1, 1-1)
The Rebels were on the road but that didn't matter as they took South Carolina to the woodshed, winning 27-3. Two big-man touchdowns were the highlight as defensive lineman JJ Pegues scored twice for the fightin' Lane Kiffins.
7. Vanderbilt (↑5) (3-2, 1-1)
The Commodores pulled off the biggest win in school history by defeating the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. Diego Pavia completed 80-percent of his passes and the 'Dores only punted twice as they controlled the game throughout on their way to a 40-35 victory.
8. Arkansas (↑3) (4-2, 1-2)
The Razorbacks scored the final nine points in this past week's game with Tennessee to take a huge 19-14 victory over the Volunteers. Tennessee ran well but was held to just 7-of-16 on third down and 0-of-2 on fourth down making the difference in a dramatic contest.
9. Oklahoma (↓3) (4-1, 1-1)
The Sooners rested at home on an off week and will play its first SEC Red River Rivalry next week.
10 . LSU (↓3) (4-1, 1-0)
LSU enjoyed an off week and will face its biggest challenge yet next week as they host the Ole Miss Rebels.
11. Missouri (↓6) (4-1, 1-1)
The Tigers had its biggest matchup of the year this past week in College Station but never got off the bus losing 41-10 to Texas A&M. Missouri's early season success looks a bit fraudulent, but fortunately the Tigers have plenty of time to bounce back.
12. Kentucky (↓3) (3-2, 1-2)
The Wildcats slide is more about the teams behind them winning than anything. Kentucky enjoyed a bye week and will look for its third win in a row next week against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
13. Florida (↑1) (3-2, 1-1)
The Gators entered Saturday as a home underdog, but defeated UCF 24-13. Florida forced a turnover and held the Knights to just 4-of-12 on third down to pick up back-to-back wins.
14. South Carolina (↓1) (3-2, 1-2)
The Gamecocks couldn't get its offense going in Week 6 losing to Ole Miss 27-3 at home. Turnovers, missed fourth downs and missed field goals prevented South Carolina from finding consistency and it doesn't get any easier as they have a trip to Tuscaloosa planned for this week.
15. Auburn (-) (2-4, 0-3)
The Tigers went to Georgia and gave a valiant effort, however Auburn was held to just 4-of-13 on third down, making sustaining drives a challenge. The Tigers are still looking for their first SEC win of the year after falling 31-13.
16. Mississippi State (-) (1-4, 0-2)
The Bulldogs enjoyed an off weekend to regroup before heading to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs next week.