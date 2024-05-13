Alabama at Wisconsin Kickoff Time Announced
The Alabama Crimson Tide started a trend of playing in high-profile home and home series under Nick Saban in 2022 when the program went on a road trip to Austin, Texas. The effort to enhance the schedule and test the football program early in the year continues in 2024 as the Crimson Tide kicks off a home and home series with the Wisconsin Badgers.
Alabama and Wisconsin will square off on Sept. 14 in Camp Randall Stadium as one of the marquee games on the college football Week 3 slate. Fox has the television rights for the Big 10 and Big 12 and they announced on Monday that the Crimson Tide and the Badgers will be their "Big Noon Kickoff" featured game for Week 3, meaning the game will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT.
The Crimson Tide is familiar with the time slot as its 2022 game at Texas was also scheduled for "Big Noon Kickoff".
Fox announced three games for it's "Big Noon Kickoff" for the coming season on Monday. Sept. 7 Texas at Michigan, the aforementioned Alabama at Wisconsin game and the Nov. 30 Michigan at Ohio State rivalry game.
The Crimson Tide and Badgers have played just twice in their history with Alabama winning a 2015 matchup in Dallas 35-17, but Wisconsin winning a 1928 matchup in Madison 15-0.