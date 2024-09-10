Alabama Basketball Lands First Commitment of Class of 2025
The Alabama basketball program got good news on Tuesday as Amari Allen announced his intentions to commit to the Crimson Tide. Allen becomes the first commitment for head coach Nate Oats in the Class of 2025.
Allen, from Green Bay, Wi., small forward is listed at 6-foot-7, 180. He's considered the No. 4 player in Wisconsin and the No. 98 overall player in the class according to the 247Sports Composite. The 4-star prospect chose Alabama over Central Florida, Mississippi State, Wisconsin and others.
Allen spent some of his high school years at IMG Academy in Florida but has move back to Wisconsin to play his senior year at Ashwaubenon High School. 247Sports calls him a big win with a well-rounded floor game and a consistent shooting threat.
Alabama signed a top-five recruiting class in the 2024 cycle and looks to match or better it in 2025 as the basketball programs continues to assert itself as one of the nation's best. The Crimson Tide is in on 5-star prospect Caleb Wilson and AJ Dybansta as the basketball recruiting calendar heats up.
