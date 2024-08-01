Alabama Coaching Staff Expects Defender's Return After Absence
The Alabama football team is loading up the new season this week as fall camp opens under a new coaching staff. The Crimson Tide has changed to morning practice and new offensive and defensive schemes as former head coach Nick Saban is officially retired. One of the changes brings a more open practice allowing the media to take in parts of select practices. Noticeably absent from the first two days of practice is Texas A&M defensive transfer LT Overton.
"Yeah, he's not feeling well right now, but I think he'll be back in a day or two," said Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack on Thursday after practice.
Overton is expected to compete with Jah-Marien Latham, Keon Keeley and Jordan Renaud for a starting role in Alabama's new "Bandit" position in Wommack's 4-2-5 "Swarm Defense" scheme. He comes to Tuscaloosa after appearing in 23 games and accumulating 48 tackles with a sack for Texas A&M over the last two seasons. The former 5-star recruit in the Class of 2022 utilized the transfer portal during the December window and decided to stay with the Crimson Tide after Saban's decision to retire.
Alabama football is off on Friday before going back-to-back days on Saturday and Sunday before its next off day on Monday.