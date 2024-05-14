Alabama Football Announces Kickoff Time For Home Opener
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program has just over 100 days until it starts the 2024 season, but on Tuesday morning the University of Alabama announced its kickoff time for the opening game.
The Crimson Tide will kickoff its first game on Aug. 31 in Bryant-Denny Stadium against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 6 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN.
Alabama and Western Kentucky have played three times already with the Crimson Tide winning all three games. Alabama defeated the Hilltoppers 38-10 in 2016, 35-0 in 2012 and 41-7 in 2008 with all three games occurring in Tuscaloosa.
The announcement means that three of Alabama's 12 regular season games have kickoff times set in place.
- Aug. 31 - vs. Western Kentucky, 6 p.m. CT, ESPN
- Sept. 14 - at Wisconsin, 11 a.m. CT, FOX
- Sept. 28 - vs. Georgia, 6:30 p.m. CT, ABC
The remaining kickoff times for the non-conference games against South Florida and Mercer will likely be determined in the next few weeks, with the Southeastern Conference matchups being set week by week by television partners.