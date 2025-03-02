Bama Central

Alabama Football Announces New Jersey Numbers Entering Spring Practice

The Crimson Tide made several numerical changes ahead of spring practice.

Joe Gaither

The Crimson Tide football team continued practice Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, as they prepare for the season opener and the first game under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. Alabama defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe (9) backpedals during a defensive drill.
The Crimson Tide football team continued practice Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, as they prepare for the season opener and the first game under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. Alabama defensive back Jaylen Mbakwe (9) backpedals during a defensive drill.
The Alabama Crimson Tide opens spring practice on Monday kicking off year number two under head coach Kalen DeBoer. Spring practice will culminate with A-Day inside Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, April 12, offering fans their first look at the upcoming roster.

The Crimson Tide announced new numbers for the incoming freshman, the transfer portal additions and changes to the current roster via "Yea Alabama" the Crimson Tide's NIL collective.

Incoming Freshman Roster Numbers

  • Dijon Lee - 5
  • Justin Hill - 8
  • AK Dear - 9
  • Keelon Russell - 12
  • Ivan Taylor - 13
  • Duke Johnson - 15
  • Lotzier Brooks - 17
  • Marshall Pritchett - 18
  • Luke Metz - 26
  • Derek Meadows - 30
  • Alex Asparuhov - 32
  • Mal Waldrep Jr. - 52
  • Jackson Lloyd - 57
  • Michael Carroll - 64
  • Micah DeBose - 65

Incoming Transfer Numbers

  • Cameron Calhoun - 9
  • Kevonte Kenry - 14
  • Kelby Collins -17
  • Dre'Lyn Washington - 20
  • Steve Mboumoua - 25
  • Blake Doud - 38
  • Nikhai Hill-Green - 41
  • David Bird - 45
  • Jayden Hobson - 48
  • Kam Dewberry - 71
  • Arkel Anugwom - 78
  • Peter Knudson - 86

Number Changes For Current Players

  • Jaylen Mbakwe - From #9 to #3
  • Daniel Hill - From #20 to #4
  • Justin Jefferson - From #15 to #10
  • Jalen Hale - From #14 to #8
  • Jordan Renaud - From #90 to #11

The numbers are subject to change after spring practice as the transfer portal window opens allowing one more round of movement before the 2025 season gets underway.

