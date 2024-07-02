Alabama Football Announces Single Game Ticket Sales
The University of Alabama announced single-game home football tickets will go on sale July 9. Tickets will be made available next Tuesday, July 9, beginning at 9 a.m. CT. Fans interested in purchasing tickets can expect to see inventory available for Alabama's home matchups with Missouri, Western Kentucky, USF and Mercer.
The matchups with Western Kentucky and Mercer will upper deck seats priced at $25, while the South Florida matchup will be priced at $45 and the homecoming matchup with Missouri is priced at $90. The matchups against Georgia, South Carolina and Auburn are sold of of public inventory.
This season marks the beginning of head coach Kalen DeBoer's tenure leading the Crimson Tide and features numerous afternoon and evening kickoff times enabling fans to beat the heat and to enjoy the festive lights in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
2024 Alabama Football Home Schedule
Aug. 31 – Western Kentucky
Sept. 7 – USF (2014 SEC Championship Reunion)
Sept. 28 – Georgia (1964 National Championship Reunion)
Oct. 12 – South Carolina (Family Weekend | 1974 SEC Championship Reunion)
Oct. 26 – Missouri (Homecoming)
Nov. 16 – Mercer (Bama Salute)
Nov. 30 – Auburn (Iron Bowl | Senior Day)
The University of Alabama has seven home games on the schedule this season, but with the advent of the 12-team College Football Playoff fans could see a bonus eighth game in Bryant-Denny Stadium in December if the Crimson Tide is selected as the No. 5, 6, 7 or 8-seed in the upcoming format.