Alabama Football Fall Camp Practice Report: Day 11
Notes and observations from the Crimson Tide's practice on Tuesday morning.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama was back on the practice field on Tuesday morning for its 11th practice of fall camp, and first back at Mal Moore after scrimmaging and practicing at Bryant-Denny this past weekend.
Here are BamaCentral's notes and observations from the media viewing period of Tuesday's practice:
- Three Alabama running backs were seen in no-contact black jerseys: Jam Miller, Richard Young and Kevin Riley.
- Freshman cornerback Zabien Brown still had a cast on his left hand, but appeared to be doing more contact work as he gradually eases back to full strength.
- Linebacker Jihaad Campbell was not working with the inside linebackers during the media viewing period, using the excersie bike off to the side. Offensive lineman Olaus Alinen was also on the bike during the viewing period.
- Alabama continued to run Wilkin Formby at right tackle as the competition with Elijah Pritchett for the starting spot continues. Formby has had a hold of the spot with the ones for over a week now.
- Defensive analyst Jamey Mosley, a former linebacker who played at Alabama from 2015-2018, worked on field with DL coach Freddie Roach to coach the defensive line during drills.
- Cornerback Domani Jackson had a green mouthpiece with his helmet today, which has been a trend with Alabama defensive backs in recent years. Terrion Arnold, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Malachi Moore all wore colored mouthpieces last season.
- There seemed to be much more tackling and contact during the early viewing periods of practice than what we've seen in other practice viewings.
- Practice Song of the Day: "Get Down On It" by Kool & The Gang
