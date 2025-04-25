Bama Central

Alabama Lands Second Tight End from Transfer Portal

Troy transfer Brody Dalton committed to the Crimson Tide on Thursday night.

Katie Windham

Troy tight end Brody Dalton
Troy tight end Brody Dalton / Troy Athletics

Alabama has added a second tight end from the transfer portal in as many days as Troy transfer Brody Dalton announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Thursday evening following a commitment from West Virginia transfer Jack Sammarco on Wednesday.

Dalton visited Alabama on Thursday and made his decision official by the evening.

The tight end out of Fyffe, Alabama will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Crimson Tide. Alabama will be Dalton's third in-state school. He started his collegiate career at UAB in 2021, redshirting his first season, before transferring to Troy in 2023.

Last season with the Trojans, Dalton had 15 catches for 188 yards and three touchdowns. He will provide some needed depth in the tight end room but will also have an opportunity to contribute right away with CJ Dippre and Robbie Ouzts off to the NFL draft.

Josh Cuevas is Alabama's most experienced returning tight end with 16 catches for 218 yards last season for the Crimson Tide.

Dalton and Sammarco are Alabama's only portal additions during the spring transfer window. No scholarship Crimson Tide players have enterd the portal during the spring period so far.

SEE ALSO: 2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going

Read more on BamaCentral:

feed

Published |Modified
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Football