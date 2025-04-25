Alabama Lands Second Tight End from Transfer Portal
Alabama has added a second tight end from the transfer portal in as many days as Troy transfer Brody Dalton announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Thursday evening following a commitment from West Virginia transfer Jack Sammarco on Wednesday.
Dalton visited Alabama on Thursday and made his decision official by the evening.
The tight end out of Fyffe, Alabama will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Crimson Tide. Alabama will be Dalton's third in-state school. He started his collegiate career at UAB in 2021, redshirting his first season, before transferring to Troy in 2023.
Last season with the Trojans, Dalton had 15 catches for 188 yards and three touchdowns. He will provide some needed depth in the tight end room but will also have an opportunity to contribute right away with CJ Dippre and Robbie Ouzts off to the NFL draft.
Josh Cuevas is Alabama's most experienced returning tight end with 16 catches for 218 yards last season for the Crimson Tide.
Dalton and Sammarco are Alabama's only portal additions during the spring transfer window. No scholarship Crimson Tide players have enterd the portal during the spring period so far.
