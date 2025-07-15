Alabama Monday SEC Media Days Postcard
Three of the Crimson Tide's opponents spoke at SEC Media Days on Monday.
In this story:
ATLANTA -- SEC Media Days got underway on Monday at the College Football Hall of Fame. While Alabama doesn't speak until Wednesday, three of the Crimson Tide's 2025 opponents took the podium, and all of them addressed the upcoming matchup with Kalen DeBoer's squad.
Our postcard discussion previews Alabama's matchups with LSU, South Carolina, and Vanderbilt. What did Brian Kelly, Shane Beamer, and Clark Lea say about the Crimson Tide? Did Diego Pavia double down on his statements about Alabama from last month?
Keep up with Alabama Crimson Tide On SI for all your coverage of the Tide as the 2025 college football season rapidly approaches.
Published