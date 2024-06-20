Alabama QB Commit Keelon Russell Wins Elite 11 Finals
It's been a big month of June for quarterback Keelon Russell. He opened the month by taking an official visit to the University of Alabama and committing to the Crimson Tide. Russell, the nation's No. 6 quarterback in the Class of 2025 according to 247Sports competed in Los Angeles at the premiere quarterback competition the Elite 11 Finals.
After three days of drills and evaluation, Russell became the third Alabama quarterback commit to win the Elite 11 Finals MVP. He joins Blake Barnett in 2015 and Tua Tagovailoa in 2016 as Crimson Tide winners. Class of 2023 quarterback Julian Sayin also won the competition but transferred from Alabama to Ohio State upon Nick Saban's retirement.
Russell knocked off 19 other quarterbacks in his class to win the MVP, including three quarterbacks ranked ahead of him in Julian Lewis, Tavien St. Clair and Matt Zollers.
He finished the first and second day of the competition in second place but a strong performance in the third day's 7-on-7 drills propelled him to victory as he completed 19 of 25 passes with five touchdowns according to On3 Sports' Charles Power.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound quarterback is a two-time Class 6A state champion for Duncanville High School. He completed 72-percent of his passes as a junior for 3,483 yards with 38 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Russell was committed to SMU before his flip to Alabama and his decision to join the Crimson Tide jumpstarted the month for Kalen DeBoer's staff as they've landed six more commitments since.