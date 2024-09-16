Bama Central

Alabama Quarterback Jalen Milroe Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

The Crimson Tide quarterback tallied five touchdowns on the road to take the weekly award.

Joe Gaither

Sep 14, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was honored by the SEC as the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after his performance in Camp Randall Stadium against Wisconsin. Milroe won the award for the fourth time in his career and first time this year.

Milroe completed 12 of 17 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns while also running for 75 yards and two more scores on the road. He shares the weekly award with Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart who completed 26 of 34 passes for 377 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 36 yards and an additional score while leading the Rebels to a 40-6 victory over Wake Forest.

SEC Players of the Week

Offensive
Quarterback - Jalen Milroe - Alabama
Quarterback - Jaxson Dart

Defensive
Defensive End - Bradyn Swinson - LSU
Linebacker - Raylen Wilson - Georgia

Special Teams
Kicker - Blake Craig - Missouri

Offensive Line
Left Tackle - Trey Zuhn III - Texas A&M

Defensive Line
Defensive End - Jared Ivey - Ole Miss
Defensive Line - Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Freshman
Quarterback - Arch Manning - Texas
Quarterback - Marcel Reed - Texas A&M

