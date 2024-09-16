Alabama Quarterback Jalen Milroe Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was honored by the SEC as the SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after his performance in Camp Randall Stadium against Wisconsin. Milroe won the award for the fourth time in his career and first time this year.
Milroe completed 12 of 17 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns while also running for 75 yards and two more scores on the road. He shares the weekly award with Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart who completed 26 of 34 passes for 377 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 36 yards and an additional score while leading the Rebels to a 40-6 victory over Wake Forest.
SEC Players of the Week
Offensive
Quarterback - Jalen Milroe - Alabama
Quarterback - Jaxson Dart
Defensive
Defensive End - Bradyn Swinson - LSU
Linebacker - Raylen Wilson - Georgia
Special Teams
Kicker - Blake Craig - Missouri
Offensive Line
Left Tackle - Trey Zuhn III - Texas A&M
Defensive Line
Defensive End - Jared Ivey - Ole Miss
Defensive Line - Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
Freshman
Quarterback - Arch Manning - Texas
Quarterback - Marcel Reed - Texas A&M