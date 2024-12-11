Alabama Quarterback Jalen Milroe Selected as 2024 Campbell Trophy Recipient
Alabama redshirt junior quarterback Jalen Milroe became the 35h recipient of the William V. Campbell Trophy on Tuesday. The Campbell Trophy is awarded by the National Football Foundation to the college player with the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance and is commonly referred to as the "Academic Heisman".
Milroe was chosen among 16 finalists and became the second player in Alabama history to win the award as he joins former offensive lineman Barrett Jones who took home the honor in 2012. He will receive a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship from the NFF along with the prestigious trophy.
Milroe is a two-time team captain who's made 26 starts, been a part of two College Football Playoff appearances, and has won a pair of Southeastern Conference championships. He's combined for 77 total touchdowns in his career with 44 passing and 33 rushing as one of college football's most dynamic players.
The Crimson Tide's signal caller graduated cum laude in December 2023 with a 3.52 grade-point average and completes his master's degree in sport management this current December. He's a muli-time member of the President's List and the Dean's List and was chosen to the SEC Academic Honor Roll three different times.
Milroe is a consistent contributor to the Tide’s community service efforts, Milroe volunteers his time in both the Tuscaloosa community and his hometown of Katy, Texas and represented the University of Alabama at the joint meeting of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council and the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.