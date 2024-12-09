Alabama Redshirt Freshman Defensive Lineman Entering Transfer Portal
Alabama redshirt freshman defensive lineman Hunter Osborne entered the transfer portal on Monday morning, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.
After sitting on the sideline during his freshman year in 2023, Osborne rarely saw action on the field this season as he logged just three tackles.
"Blessed to have the opportunity to say I was apart of the Crimson Tide," Osborne wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) shortly after the news broke. "Looking forward to the blessings to come in the future."
He becomes Alabama's ninth player to enter the transfer portal, following defensive lineman Jeheim Oatis, edge rusher Keanu Koht, cornerback Jahlil Hurley, wide receivers Kobe Prentice, Caleb Odom and Kendrick Law, offensive lineman Miles McVay and tight end Danny Lewis Jr.
The 6-foot-4, 298-pounder is a former 4-star recruit out of Hewitt-Trussville in Trussville, Ala., and was ranked as the No. 18 defensive lineman in the country and the No. 14 prospect in the state of Alabama at the time of his commitment on Aug. 1, 2022.
The transfer portal officially opens today and closes on Thursday, Dec. 28. The spring portal window still exists and opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes on Friday, April 25.
