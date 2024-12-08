Alabama Redshirt Freshman Offensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
With the 2024 college football regular season officially over, players around the country will now start announcing their plans in regard to the transfer portal and the NFL draft. That includes the Alabama Crimson Tide players as the program prepares to play in the Reliaquest Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines. The latest player to do so is offensive lineman Miles McVay who announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, according to reports from 247 Sports.
The 6-foot-6, 342 pound offensive lineman came to Tuscaloosa as a 4-star prospect from East Saint Louis, Ill. McVay played in 12 games for the Crimson Tide in 2024 as a rotational offensive lineman and on special teams. He played in four games as a true freshman in 2023 before taking a redshirt.
He becomes Alabama's sixth player to enter the transfer portal, following defensive lineman Jeheim Oatis, edge rusher Keanu Koht, cornerback Jahlil Hurley, and wide receivers Kobe Prentice and Caleb Odom.
The transfer portal officially opens on Monday, Dec. 9 and closes on Thursday, Dec. 28. The spring portal window still exists and opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes on Friday, April 25.
This story will be updated.