Did Ms. Terry Beat Nick Saban With Her College GameDay Picks?
The "guest picker" is a pivotal part of ESPN's College GameDay final segment, as the group of renowned analysts debates the winner of nine of Saturday's best matchups.
Typically, the guest picker is a movie star or athlete with close ties to the school hosting the weekly College GameDay show.
A bit after his retirement on Jan. 10, Nick Saban, who won six National Championships at Alabama, joined ESPN's College GameDay as an analyst. Ms. Terry Saban, the wife of the legendary former Alabama football head coach, was announced as the guest picker on Friday and she broke the news with a massive statement.
"I've already been working on my picks, and I think I'm going to beat Nick [Saban]," Ms. Terry said during the announcement.
"I don't know why Nick is so worried about my picks," Ms. Terry while making picks. "He keeps wanting to see them. He's just that way. He's very competitive about everything."
Well as all of the games from the slate of nine start to wind down, she has officially kept her word, correctly predicting three more games than her husband.
Ms. Terry's different picks of Notre Dame over Louisville, North Carolina over Duke and Colorado over Central Florida gave her the victory over her husband.
That said, they only had three differences, as they each chose, Kansas State over Oklahoma State (correct), BYU over Baylor (correct), Ole Miss over Kentucky (incorrect) and Oklahoma over Auburn (correct).
Alabama over Georgia and Penn State over Illinois were the couples' other picks in common, but those games are yet to begin.
"After 52 years (of marriage), I know if she wins this, it's going to cost me something," Nick Saban said during the picks segment."
Now that this has become a reality, what will this cost him?