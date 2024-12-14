Bama Central

Alabama Loses Redshirt Junior Defensive Back to Transfer Portal

DeVonta Smith becomes the 13th member of this year's team to move on from the Crimson Tide and switch schools.

Hunter De Siver

Nov 18, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back DeVonta Smith (8) celebrates after making a stop against the Chattanooga Mocs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 66-10. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back DeVonta Smith (8) celebrates after making a stop against the Chattanooga Mocs at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 66-10. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alabama redshirt junior defensive back DeVonta Smith entered the transfer portal on Saturday, per 247 Sports' Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz.

Smith, who was a starter, finished this season with 30 tackles and was third on the Crimson Tide in pass breakups with five.

Smith becomes Alabama's 13th player to enter the transfer portal, following quarterback Dylan Lonergan, running back Justice Haynes, defensive linemen Jeheim Oatis and Hunter Osborne, edge rusher Keanu Koht, cornerback Jahlil Hurley, wide receivers Kobe Prentice, Caleb Odom and Kendrick Law, offensive linemen Miles McVay and Naquil Betrand and tight end Danny Lewis Jr.

The transfer portal officially opened on Monday and closes on Thursday, Dec. 28. The spring portal window still exists and opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes on Friday, April 25.

Read More: 2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going

Alabama's Top Positions of Need in Transfer Portal

Published |Modified
Hunter De Siver
HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

Home/Football