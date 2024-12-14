Alabama Loses Redshirt Junior Defensive Back to Transfer Portal
Alabama redshirt junior defensive back DeVonta Smith entered the transfer portal on Saturday, per 247 Sports' Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz.
Smith, who was a starter, finished this season with 30 tackles and was third on the Crimson Tide in pass breakups with five.
Smith becomes Alabama's 13th player to enter the transfer portal, following quarterback Dylan Lonergan, running back Justice Haynes, defensive linemen Jeheim Oatis and Hunter Osborne, edge rusher Keanu Koht, cornerback Jahlil Hurley, wide receivers Kobe Prentice, Caleb Odom and Kendrick Law, offensive linemen Miles McVay and Naquil Betrand and tight end Danny Lewis Jr.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday and closes on Thursday, Dec. 28. The spring portal window still exists and opens on Wednesday, April 16 and closes on Friday, April 25.