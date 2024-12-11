Four Alabama Players Named to AP All-SEC Teams
With the postseason being all that's left for college football in 2024-25, the annual accolades and honors have started to pour in.
On Tuesday, offensive lineman Tyler Booker, linebacker Jihaad Campbell, defensive back Malachi Moore and freshman wide receiver Ryan Willams were named to the Coaches' All-SEC First Team, while left tackle Kadyn Proctor was the only player on the Second Team with linebacker Deontae Lawson named to the Third Team.
On Wednesday, Booker was named to the AP All-SEC First Team, while Williams, Moore and Campbell made the Second Team.
First Team Offense
QB — Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss, 6-2, 225, Sr., Kaysville, Utah
RB — Dylan Sampson, Tennessee, 5-11, 201, Jr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
RB — Jarquez Hunter, Auburn, 5-10, 209, Jr., Philadelphia, Mississippi
WR — Tre Harris, Ole Miss, 6-3, 210, Sr., Lafayette, Louisiana
WR — Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas, 6-4, 202, R-Sr., Dallas, Texas
TE — Gunnar Helm, Texas, 6-5, 250, Sr., Englewood, Colorado
OT — Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas, 6-4, 320, Jr., Humble, Texas
OT — Will Campbell, LSU, 6-6, 323, Jr., Monroe, Louisiana
OG — Tyler Booker, Alabama, 6-5, 325, Jr., New Haven, Connecticut
OG — Tate Ratledge, Georgia, 6-6, 320, Sr., Rome, Georgia
C — Jake Slaughter, Florida, 6-5, 308, R-Jr., Sparr, Florida
PK — Alex Raynor, Kentucky, 6-0, 185, Sr., Kennesaw, Georgia
All-purpose — Barion Brown, Kentucky, 6-1, 18-2, Nashville, Tennessee.
First Team Defense
DE — Kyle Kennard, South Carolina, 6-5, 254, R-Sr., Atlanta
DE — Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss, 6-4, 255, Sr., Austin, Texas
DT — Walter Nolen, Ole Miss, 6-3, 305, Jr., Powell, Tennessee
DT — Alfred Collins, Texas, 6-5, 320, Sr., Bastrop, Texas
LB — Anthony Hill Jr., Texas, 6-3, 235, So., Denton, Texas
LB — Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma, 6-4, 243, Sr., Windermere, Florida
LB — Whit Weeks, LSU, 6-2, 228, So., Watkinsville, Georgia
CB — Jahdae Barron, Texas, 5-11, 200, Sr., Austin, Texas
CB — Jermod McCoy, Tennessee, 6-0, 193, So., Whitehouse, Texas
S — Malaki Starks, Georgia, 6-1, 205, Jr., Jefferson, Georgia
S — Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina, 6-3, 227, Jr., Irmo, South Carolina
P — Jesse Mirko, Vanderbilt, 6-4, 222, grad, Fremantle, Western Australia
Second Team Offense
QB — Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt, 6-0, 207, grad, Albuquerque, N.M.
RB — Raheim Sanders, South Carolina, 6-0, 230, Sr., Rockledge, Florida
RB — Ja’Quinden Jackson, Arkansas, 6-2, 233, R-Sr., Dallas
WR — Ryan Williams, Alabama, 6-0, 175, Fr., Mobile, Alabama
WR — (tie) KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn, 6-1, 182, Sr., Norfolk, Virginia; Kyren Lacy, LSU, 6-2, 213, R-Sr., Thibodaux, Louisiana
TE — Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt, 6-4, 235, Grad., Denton, Texas
OT — Emery Jones, LSU, 6-6, 315, Jr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana
OT — Armand Membou, Missouri, 6-3, 314, Jr., Lee’s Summitt, Missouri
OG — Dylan Fairchild, Georgia, 6-5, 315, R-Jr., Cumming, Georgia
OG — Cam’Ron Johnson, Missouri, 6-3, 310, Grad, Houston
C — Cooper Mays, Tennessee, 6-4, 310, Sr., Kingston, Tennessee
PK — Peyton Woodring, Georgia, 5-10, 185, So., Lafayette, Louisiana
All-purpose — Davon Booth, Mississippi State, 5-10, 205, Sr., North Las Vegas, Nevada
Second Team Defense
DE — James Pearce Jr., Tennessee, 6-5, 243, Jr., Charlotte, North Carolina
DE — (tie) Nic Scourton, Texas A&M 6-4, 285, Jr., Bryan, Texas; Landon Jackson, Arkansas, 6-7, 280, Sr., Texarkana, Texas
DT — TJ Sanders, South Carolina, 6-4, 290, Jr., Marlon, South Carolina
DT — Deone Walker, Kentucky, 6-6, 345, Jr., Detroit, Michigan
LB — Jalon Walker, Georgia, 6-2, 245, Jr., Salisbury, North Carolina
LB — Jihaad Campbell, Alabama, 6-3, 244, Jr., Erial, New Jersey
LB — Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss, 6-1, 235, Jr., Cordele, Georgia
CB — Trey Amos, Ole Miss, 6-1, 190, Sr., New Iberia, Louisiana
CB — Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky, 6-1, 186, Jr., West Bloomfield, Michigan
S — Malachi Moore, Alabama, 6-0, 201, Grad, Trussville, Alabama
S — Andrew Mukuba, Texas, 6-0, 190, Sr., Austin, Texas
P — Brett Thorson, Georgia, 6-2, 235, Jr., Melbourne, Australia
Individual Awards
Coach of the Year — Shane Beamer, South Carolina
Offensive Player of the Year — Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
Defensive Player of the Year — Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
Newcomer of the Year — Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt