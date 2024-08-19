Honorary Captains for Every Alabama Football Home Game
Every home game, the Alabama football program hosts a couple of honorary captains to express its gratitude for the way these Crimson Tide legends created The Standard over several decades.
This tradition will continue once again for this upcoming season, as RJ Burns revealed this fall's honorary captains with the years they were in Tuscaloosa:
- Western Kentucky (Aug. 31): Tyrone Prothro (2003-05), Wallace Gilberry (2004-07)
- South Florida (Sept. 7): Landon Collins (2012-14), Jalston Fowler (2010-14), Blake Sims (2011-14)
- Georgia (Sept. 28): Joe Namath (1962-64), Gaylon McCollough (1962-65), Jackie Sherrill (1962-65)
- South Carolina (Oct. 12): Ricky Davis (1972-74), Sylvester Croom (1972-74)
- Missouri (Oct. 26): Chris Samuels (1996–1999), Shaun Alexander (1996–1999)
- Mercer (Nov. 16): Jeff Rutledge (1975-78), Gary Rutledge (1972-74)
- Auburn Nov. 30: Antonio Langham (1990-93), David Palmer (1991-93)
Each of the former Alabama standouts listed above represent five decades of Crimson Tide success and several National Championships. The head coaches for these players were Bear Bryant, Gene Stallings, Mike DuBose, Mike Shula, Joe Kines and the recently retired Nick Saban.
"We are excited for another football season, but we’re even more excited to let you know who our Honorary Captains will be for the 2024 Football Season! Honorary captains will sign autographs every home game at the Bryant Museum, for one hour," Burns posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"Each guest can bring a limit of two items," Burns said. "Captains will sign provided cards for free – each additional item is $20 each. Captains are appearing with a joint partnership with the Alabama A-Club and the Paul W. Bryant Museum. For more information, you can contact the Bryant Museum."
As stated above, Prothro and Gilberry will get the season the season started as honorary captains for the opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31.