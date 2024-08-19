Bama Central

Honorary Captains for Every Alabama Football Home Game

16 Alabama legends will help represent the Crimson Tide this fall.

Hunter De Siver

Sep 21, 2013; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; NFL former quarterback Joe Namath on the sideline before the start of the game against the Colorado State Rams at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Every home game, the Alabama football program hosts a couple of honorary captains to express its gratitude for the way these Crimson Tide legends created The Standard over several decades.

This tradition will continue once again for this upcoming season, as RJ Burns revealed this fall's honorary captains with the years they were in Tuscaloosa:

  • Western Kentucky (Aug. 31): Tyrone Prothro (2003-05), Wallace Gilberry (2004-07)
  • South Florida (Sept. 7): Landon Collins (2012-14), Jalston Fowler (2010-14), Blake Sims (2011-14)
  • Georgia (Sept. 28): Joe Namath (1962-64), Gaylon McCollough (1962-65), Jackie Sherrill (1962-65)
  • South Carolina (Oct. 12): Ricky Davis (1972-74), Sylvester Croom (1972-74)
  • Missouri (Oct. 26): Chris Samuels (1996–1999), Shaun Alexander (1996–1999)
  • Mercer (Nov. 16): Jeff Rutledge (1975-78), Gary Rutledge (1972-74)
  • Auburn Nov. 30: Antonio Langham (1990-93), David Palmer (1991-93)

Each of the former Alabama standouts listed above represent five decades of Crimson Tide success and several National Championships. The head coaches for these players were Bear Bryant, Gene Stallings, Mike DuBose, Mike Shula, Joe Kines and the recently retired Nick Saban.

"We are excited for another football season, but we’re even more excited to let you know who our Honorary Captains will be for the 2024 Football Season! Honorary captains will sign autographs every home game at the Bryant Museum, for one hour," Burns posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Each guest can bring a limit of two items," Burns said. "Captains will sign provided cards for free – each additional item is $20 each. Captains are appearing with a joint partnership with the Alabama A-Club and the Paul W. Bryant Museum. For more information, you can contact the Bryant Museum."

As stated above, Prothro and Gilberry will get the season the season started as honorary captains for the opener against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31.

Published
Hunter De Siver

HUNTER DE SIVER

Hunter De Siver is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Hunter distributed articles covering Alabama football, basketball, and baseball for WVUA 23 TV and discussed these topics on Tide 100.9 FM. Hunter also generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral. Since graduation, he's been contributing a plethora of NFL and NBA stories for FanNation and is a staff writer at MizzouCentral, Cowbell Corner and is back at BamaCentral.

