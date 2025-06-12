How Alabama Football Players Have Supported Keelon Russell
Freshman Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell has recently been navigating through an unimaginable personal loss off the field. His twin sister, Kierston Russell, passed away June 4.
Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb joined Ryan Fowler on Tide 100.9 in Tuscaloosa Thursday afternoon. Among the topics Grubb touched on was how the members of the Crimson Tide locker room have supported their teammate in the wake of this tragedy.
"We talk about person greater than player, and that's being challenged right now," Grubb told Fowler. "To make sure those things are real within the program and the culture in the locker room... The guys have been there for him at every turn."
The young signal caller and his sister had been planning on attending Alabama together. They walked the stage last month in commemoration of graduating from Duncanville High School in Texas. Kierston Russell played basketball as a high schooler.
Grubb said Keelon Russell rejoined the team a couple of days after Kierston's passing, at which time the offensive coordinator saw an outpouring of fellow players telling the quarterback that they love him and support him.
"You can't give enough support for a situation like this... Keelon is a very, very strong young man," Grubb said. "His ability to handle this has been humbling."
Russell enrolled early at Alabama, participating in spring practice and the program's A-Day scrimmage on April 12. He committed to play in Tuscaloosa last summer, flipping from in-state SMU and signing with the Crimson Tide in December.