Kickoff Time and TV Network Set For Third Saturday in October
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide will host the South Carolina Gamecocks this weekend in Tuscaloosa but fans can go ahead and make plans for the annual rivalry with Tennessee as the SEC locked in kickoff times and TV networks for Week 8.
The Crimson Tide will head to Knoxville and play the Tennessee Volunteers at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 19. Fans can watch the game on television on ABC.
It will be the first meeting in Knoxville since Tennessee's 52-49 win in 2022 to end Alabama's 15-game winning streak in the series. Both programs are licking their wounds this week as Alabama lost on the road to Vanderbilt and Tennessee lost on the road to Arkansas.
Tennessee welcomes the Florida Gators into Knoxville as they look to regain momentum before hosting Alabama.
Week 8 Schedule
- Auburn at Missouri | 11 a.m. / 11:45 a.m. CT | ESPN or SEC Network
- South Carolina at Oklahoma | 11 a.m. / 11:45 a.m. CT | ESPN or SEC Network
- Alabama at Tennessee | 2:30 p.m. CT | ABC
- Texas A&M at Mississippi State | 3:15 p.m CT | SEC Network
- LSU at Arkansas | 6 p.m. | ESPN
- Ball State at Vanderbilt | 6 p.m. CT | ESPN+
- Georgia at Texas | 6:30 p.m. CT | ABC
- Kentucky at Florida | 6:45 p.m. CT | SEC Network