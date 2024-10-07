Bama Central

Kickoff Time and TV Network Set For Third Saturday in October

The Crimson Tide returns to Knoxville for the first time since losing in 2022.

Joe Gaither

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) and offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) celebrate after a play against Tennessee.
Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) and offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) celebrate after a play against Tennessee. / Brianna Paciorka / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide will host the South Carolina Gamecocks this weekend in Tuscaloosa but fans can go ahead and make plans for the annual rivalry with Tennessee as the SEC locked in kickoff times and TV networks for Week 8.

The Crimson Tide will head to Knoxville and play the Tennessee Volunteers at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 19. Fans can watch the game on television on ABC.

It will be the first meeting in Knoxville since Tennessee's 52-49 win in 2022 to end Alabama's 15-game winning streak in the series. Both programs are licking their wounds this week as Alabama lost on the road to Vanderbilt and Tennessee lost on the road to Arkansas.

Tennessee welcomes the Florida Gators into Knoxville as they look to regain momentum before hosting Alabama.

Week 8 Schedule

  • Auburn at Missouri | 11 a.m. / 11:45 a.m. CT | ESPN or SEC Network
  • South Carolina at Oklahoma | 11 a.m. / 11:45 a.m. CT | ESPN or SEC Network
  • Alabama at Tennessee | 2:30 p.m. CT | ABC
  • Texas A&M at Mississippi State | 3:15 p.m CT | SEC Network
  • LSU at Arkansas | 6 p.m. | ESPN
  • Ball State at Vanderbilt | 6 p.m. CT | ESPN+
  • Georgia at Texas | 6:30 p.m. CT | ABC
  • Kentucky at Florida | 6:45 p.m. CT | SEC Network
Published
Joe Gaither
JOE GAITHER

My name is Joe Gaither, I am a native of Chattanooga, Tenn., and a 2018 graduate of the University of Alabama. I have a strong passion for sports and giving a voice to the underserved. Feel free to email me at joegaither6@icloud.com for tips, story ideas or comments.

Home/Football