Kickoff Time, TV Network Set for Alabama's Road Matchup at LSU
The Southeastern Conference announced the kickoff times and TV designations for the league's games on Saturday, Nov. 9, and Alabama's huge road matchup at LSU will be a night game.
The Crimson Tide and Tigers will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on ABC in what will essentially be an elimination game for the College Football Playoff between the two teams. Alabama (6-2, 3-2 SEC) and LSU (6-2, 3-1 SEC) both already have two losses, but whichever teams wins will be able to use the victory as a resume builder.
Alabama leads the all-time series over LSU 56-27-5 and has a 29-10-3 on the road, but the Tigers got the best of the Crimson Tide last time the two teams met up at Tiger Stadium in 2022, ending Alabama's five-game winning streak in Baton Rouge.
All of Alabama's SEC games this season except for the Vanderbilt game have been on ABC. The Crimson Tide has lost its first two SEC road games this season.
Full SEC Football Schedule- Nov. 9
(all times CT)
Florida at Texas, 11 a.m., ABC
Georgia at Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m., ABC
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 3:15 p.m., SEC Network
Alabama at LSU, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Oklahoma at Missouri, 6 or 6:45 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network
Mississippi State at Tennessee, 6 or 6:45 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network
