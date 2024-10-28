Bama Central

Kickoff Time, TV Network Set for Alabama's Road Matchup at LSU

The Crimson Tide will once again be playing a night game at Tiger Stadium in Death Valley.

Katie Windham

Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams (5) reacts to scoring a touchdown against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium.
Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams (5) reacts to scoring a touchdown against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Southeastern Conference announced the kickoff times and TV designations for the league's games on Saturday, Nov. 9, and Alabama's huge road matchup at LSU will be a night game.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on ABC in what will essentially be an elimination game for the College Football Playoff between the two teams. Alabama (6-2, 3-2 SEC) and LSU (6-2, 3-1 SEC) both already have two losses, but whichever teams wins will be able to use the victory as a resume builder.

Alabama leads the all-time series over LSU 56-27-5 and has a 29-10-3 on the road, but the Tigers got the best of the Crimson Tide last time the two teams met up at Tiger Stadium in 2022, ending Alabama's five-game winning streak in Baton Rouge.

All of Alabama's SEC games this season except for the Vanderbilt game have been on ABC. The Crimson Tide has lost its first two SEC road games this season.

Full SEC Football Schedule- Nov. 9

(all times CT)

Florida at Texas, 11 a.m., ABC

Georgia at Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m., ABC

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 3:15 p.m., SEC Network

Alabama at LSU, 6:30 p.m., ABC

Oklahoma at Missouri, 6 or 6:45 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network

Mississippi State at Tennessee, 6 or 6:45 p.m., ESPN or SEC Network

Read more: Tyler Booker Named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week

Where Alabama Ranks After Shutting Out Missouri

2024 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 9

Published |Modified
Katie Windham
KATIE WINDHAM

Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 

Home/Football