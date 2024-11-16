Mercer at Alabama Football Injury Report
The Crimson Tide has an opportunity to knock out the competition early against the Bears.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The No. 9 Alabama football program hosts the Mercer Bears as they look to win their third game in a row. The Crimson Tide come in as heavy favorites against one of the best teams in the FCS and could use a strong performance to rest starters late as they look to the season's final two games against Oklahoma and Auburn.
Refresh Your Browser For Injury Updates Throughout The Game:
Pregame Warmup:
- Jaeden Roberts is warming up with the second team offensive line. Roberts is still listed with the starters, but Geno VanDeMark has taken the starting reps in warmups as this may be a day to rest Roberts.
- Both DeVonta Smith and Jaeden Roberts are in full pads, participating in warmups for the Crimson Tide.
- Alabama defensive back DeVonta Smith is active in the first rounds of warmups while the athletes are in shorts and t-shirts.
Alabama Injuries Ahead of Mercer Game
- LB Que Robinson - Arm Injury - Out for season
- WR Cole Adams - Leg Injury - Out for season
- Safety Keon Sabb - Foot Injury - Out
- DB DeVonta Smith - Undisclosed - Probable
- OL Jaeden Roberts - Undisclosed - Probable
