Reactions to Thomas Castellanos' Alabama Comments: Just a Minute
One of the biggest transfer additions in the ACC for the upcoming football season was made by Florida State at the quarterback position. The Seminoles nabbed veteran former Boston College Eagles signal caller Thomas Castellanos from the portal to be their starter this season.
Castellanos had a down year in 2024 and was affected by a midseason concussion, followed by a transfer departure after being benched for Grayson James. The hope in Florida State's program is that he rebounds into his old form and, in turn, resets the trajectory of the team (which went 2-10 last year) in a positive direction.
The quarterback has no doubt that he will do just that. On Monday, On3's Pete Nakos reported that Castellanos had some rather direct remarks about what he thinks of Alabama ahead of the Crimson Tide's season opener against the Seminoles in August.
"I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them," Castellanos said. "I just don't see them stopping me." His new head coach, Mike Norvell, was one of the main candidates to be Alabama's coach in the immediate aftermath of Saban's January 2024 retirement.
These statements attracted the attention of multiple Alabama players. Quarterbacks Ty Simpson and Austin Mack liked an Instagram post about Castellanos' interview. More players commented, including LT Overton.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral lead baseball writer Will Miller briefly delves into Florida State Seminoles quarterback Thomas Castellanos' Monday comments about the team's season opener against Alabama, and expounds on some of the reactions from Crimson Tide players caused by those remarks.